Country Flag

Mortgage Advisors

Buying a house in your new home? Check out our listings of expat-friendly mortgage advisors in the UK to help you seal the deal:

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Mortgage Advisors

A Place in the Sun Currency

A Place in the Sun Currency is a UK-based financial services platform for expats relocating abroad. Associated with the UK’s hit Channel 4 TV show, the service helps those making payments for buying and maintaining overseas properties.

Visit website

Proportunity

Proportunity is a technology-driven mortgage lender operating in the UK. Using the latest tech innovations in the real estate sector, their team of property experts can help you get on the property ladder. Buy your new dream home with Proportunity.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing