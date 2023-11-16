Whether you're covering your health or securing the contents of your home, a great insurance policy gives you peace of mind. Explore our directory of UK insurance companies.
Intasure are a holiday home insurance company in the UK. They also provide building and contents insurance for expats living in over 40 countries. Explore their extensive list of policies that cover holiday homes, static and touring caravans, Airbnbs, and more.
ActiveQuote is an online comparison platform for insurance companies in the UK. They offer quotes for private health insurance, life insurance, and income protection. You can also contact them for expert help to find the best policy for you and your family. Check out ActiveQuote and get protected.
myTribe Insurance is a comparison platform for health and life insurance providers. As well as a quotation service, they offer a wealth of information about the UK private insurance market. Give myTribe a go and find private health insurance that fits your needs.
Insured Nomads is an international insurance company tailored to the needs of the digital nomad generation. Whether you’re traveling abroad or making the move to a new lifestyle, you’ll find the right coverage for you with the innovative experts at Insured Nomads.
Global Underwriters is an international insurance company specializing in travel coverage. They offer a range of travel-based policies, including group and business travel, as well as specialized crisis response cover for those traveling to unstable locations.
IMG is an international travel health insurance provider. Whether you’re backpacking around the world, moving abroad, or simply going on vacation, IMG has the right policy for you. Get a quote today and see what you could save with IMG.
esure is a car insurance provider in the UK. They offer several types of insurance to ensure you find the right cover for you, from third-party liability only to fully-comprehensive. Give yourself peace of mind behind the wheel with esure.
24|7 Home Rescue is a specialist, nationwide provider of boiler, appliance, and home emergency plans for landlords and homeowners. With a network of 3000 reliable engineers, you’ll get an improved standard of service and honest, affordable rates. Get peace of mind with 24|7 Home Rescue.
AXA is an international insurance company. They offer a specialized English-speaking international service. Through this agency, they provide insurance products for car, home, health, and motorbike. So, get the right cover for you in your new home with the professionals at AXA.
Aviva is an international insurance provider operating in the UK. They offer a range of car insurance products for expats, with flexible payment and coverage options available. So, make sure you’re safe on the roads of your home by getting covered with Aviva.
Clements Worldwide provides international insurance solutions to expats. Their Auto, Personal Property, Income Protection, Life, and Health policies for the global community come with over 70 years’ experience. With Clements Worldwide, get the right protection wherever you are in the world.
