Insurance Companies

Whether you're covering your health or securing the contents of your home, a great insurance policy gives you peace of mind. Explore our directory of UK insurance companies.

Homeprotect

Homeprotect is a UK home insurance company offering quotes in minutes and policies underwritten by AXA insurance. Whether you need to insure a building, its contents, or both, they can provide quick quotes and help you save money on your coverage. Get a quote today from Homeprotect.
MotorEasy

MotorEasy provides motoring protection products in the United Kingdom. Alongside their popular car warranties, they also offer insurance and breakdown cover among a wide range of policies for your vehicle. If you're looking for a car warranty, see what MotorEasy has to offer.
Tempcover

Tempcover is a car insurance company operating in the UK. They specialize in providing temporary cover for cars and vans, available for both personal and professional use. From 1 hour to 28 days, you'll find the right temporary insurance for you with Tempcover.
Shepherds Friendly

Shepherds Friendly is a friendly society operating in the UK. As one of the oldest mutual insurers in the world, Shepherds Friendly is experienced in providing savings accounts, ISAs, life insurance, and income protection products for you and your family.
MoneySuperMarket

MoneySuperMarket is a comparison website operating in the UK. The site compares the biggest providers of insurance, home utilities, financial services, and much more. Get quotes in minutes and see what you could save on your bills with MoneySuperMarket.
AXA Car Insurance

AXA is a leading provider of car insurance in the United Kingdom. Their fully customizable insurance premiums ensure you have the right coverage for you and your vehicle when you hit the roads. Calculate your quote today and give yourself peace of mind behind the wheel with AXA.
World Nomads

World Nomads is an international travel insurance provider. They offer cover for whether you're working abroad, backpacking, or simply vacationing overseas. Wherever the road takes you, make sure you're covered for the journey with World Nomads.
Confused.com

Confused.com is a leading price comparison website operating in the UK. Their easy-to-use platform will help you find the right car insurance for you, comparing the biggest UK insurers in seconds. So, get the best value-for-money coverage for your car with Confused.com.
Lemonade

Lemonade is an insurance provider operating in the UK. They specialize in simple-to-use renters insurance products that are tailored for 21st-century urban dwellers. Make sure your treasured belongings are protected by taking out a policy with Lemonade.
Other listings of Insurance Companies

Intasure

Intasure are a holiday home insurance company in the UK. They also provide building and contents insurance for expats living in over 40 countries. Explore their extensive list of policies that cover holiday homes, static and touring caravans, Airbnbs, and more.

ActiveQuote

ActiveQuote is an online comparison platform for insurance companies in the UK. They offer quotes for private health insurance, life insurance, and income protection. You can also contact them for expert help to find the best policy for you and your family. Check out ActiveQuote and get protected.

myTribe Insurance

myTribe Insurance is a comparison platform for health and life insurance providers. As well as a quotation service, they offer a wealth of information about the UK private insurance market. Give myTribe a go and find private health insurance that fits your needs.

Insured Nomads

Insured Nomads is an international insurance company tailored to the needs of the digital nomad generation. Whether you’re traveling abroad or making the move to a new lifestyle, you’ll find the right coverage for you with the innovative experts at Insured Nomads.

Global Underwriters

Global Underwriters is an international insurance company specializing in travel coverage. They offer a range of travel-based policies, including group and business travel, as well as specialized crisis response cover for those traveling to unstable locations.

IMG

IMG is an international travel health insurance provider. Whether you’re backpacking around the world, moving abroad, or simply going on vacation, IMG has the right policy for you. Get a quote today and see what you could save with IMG.

esure

esure is a car insurance provider in the UK. They offer several types of insurance to ensure you find the right cover for you, from third-party liability only to fully-comprehensive. Give yourself peace of mind behind the wheel with esure.

24|7 Home Rescue

24|7 Home Rescue is a specialist, nationwide provider of boiler, appliance, and home emergency plans for landlords and homeowners. With a network of 3000 reliable engineers, you’ll get an improved standard of service and honest, affordable rates. Get peace of mind with 24|7 Home Rescue.

AXA

AXA is an international insurance company. They offer a specialized English-speaking international service. Through this agency, they provide insurance products for car, home, health, and motorbike. So, get the right cover for you in your new home with the professionals at AXA.

Aviva Car Insurance

Aviva is an international insurance provider operating in the UK. They offer a range of car insurance products for expats, with flexible payment and coverage options available. So, make sure you’re safe on the roads of your home by getting covered with Aviva.

Clements Worldwide

Clements Worldwide provides international insurance solutions to expats. Their Auto, Personal Property, Income Protection, Life, and Health policies for the global community come with over 70 years’ experience. With Clements Worldwide, get the right protection wherever you are in the world.

