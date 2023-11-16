Country Flag

Online Housing Portals

Looking for a new home? Whether you’re buying or renting, check out our listing of expat-friendly online housing portals based in the UK:

Featured

Homelike

Homelike is a housing portal specializing in business travelers. Multi-national businesses rely on their reliable portfolio of furnished accommodations to find the right homes for their employees, wherever they're relocating in Europe. If your business goes beyond borders, see how Homelike can help.
Featured

HousingAnywhere

HousingAnywhere is an online property portal operating internationally. Their easy-to-use platform lets landlords and tenants connect, offering a popular service for students moving internationally. So, find your new home when relocating abroad quickly and easily with HousingAnywhere.
Featured

Spotahome

Spotahome is a full-service online property rental portal operating internationally. Their platform takes the stress out of renting by visiting the properties for you. With Spotahome, you can find, look around, and book rental properties online, making it easier to find your new home.
Yopa

Yopa is a full-service online real estate platform in the UK. Their innovative approach to real estate means you pay a flat fee, with no hidden fees or commission. Yopa’s property experts are with you for every step of the house-selling journey, available when you need them.

Prestige Property

Prestige Property is an international real estate agent specializing in high-end properties. Whether you’re looking for a mountainside chalet in Italy, a waterfront apartment in Monaco, or a ranch in California, you’ll find what you’re looking for with the property experts at Prestige Property.

HouseSitMatch.com

HouseSitMatch.com is an online portal for housesitters and pet sitters across the world. The platform allows home and pet owners to connect with an online community of sitters when they go away. If you’re planning to travel and looking for a sitter, visit HouseSitMatch.com.

Savills

Savills is an international real estate company providing services for residential, business, and agriculture. Their global team of experts can ensure you find the right opportunity for you. If you’re looking for a new adventure abroad, see how Savills can help get you there.

A Place in the Sun

A Place in the Sun is an online housing portal and information service for UK expats buying overseas properties. Associated with the hit Channel 4 show, the site lets you search for your dream home. It also provides expert advice on everything you need to know.

All Luxury Apartments

All Luxury Apartments are an apartment rental agency operating internationally. Their online platform offers a range of luxury, long-term apartments ideal for individuals and families moving abroad. Wherever you’re moving in the world, find your next home with All Luxury Apartments’ online portal.

Nestpick

Nestpick is an online international property portal. Using their platform, you’ll find a wide range of mid-to-long term rental properties, from professional lets to student housing. So, whether you’re moving to Madrid or Manchester, find your next home on Nestpick.

Roomgo

Roomgo is an online flat-sharing community. Their easy-to-use platform connects renters and landlords, with a range of shared housing and rental options available in a variety of locations and price points. So, wherever you’re moving, find your next dream flat-share with Roomgo.

