If you need help with your car in the UK, don’t get stuck by the side of the road. Contact one of these expat-friendly roadside assistance providers:

Rescuemycar.com

Rescuemycar.com is a roadside assistance organization operating across the UK. Using their nationwide network of over 4,000 independent breakdown specialists, they offer highly competitive coverage of cars, vans, and motorbikes. If you're driving in the UK, do it with Rescuemycar.com.
QDOS Breakdown

QDOS Breakdown is a roadside assistance provider operating across the UK. They provide breakdown cover across the UK and the EU, including home recovery and one-hour roadside assistance. So, make sure you can get to your destination safely with QDOS Breakdown.
AA

The AA is a UK motoring organization that specializes in roadside breakdown assistance. Their range of expat-friendly motoring products includes car insurance, breakdown recovery, overseas recovery and more. So, wherever you are in the UK, get from A to B safely with the AA.

