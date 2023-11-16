Moving abroad with your children? Keep the whole family entertained in your new home with these expat-friendly family and kids activities in the UK:
Ticketmaster is an online ticketing platform. They have tickets for every taste, from top-tier soccer matches to Disney-themed musicals and everything in between. So, whether you want tickets for a cup final or a comedy gig, you’ll find them on Ticketmaster.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
The Diana, Princess of Wales’ Memorial Playground is a play area for children, built in 2000 in memory of Princess Diana. Located next to Kensington Palace, the playground contains a pirate ship, sensory trail, teepees, and plenty of plants. Check the Royal Parks website for opening times and more.
The World Association of Girl Guides & Girl Scouts is the international home of the girl guides and scouts. The volunteer movement has been empowering girls and young women for over 100 years. The group is present throughout the world, so search online for your nearest group.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets