Country Flag

Wellness

Need a little self-indulgence in your new home? Take the stress out of moving abroad with these expat-friendly wellness options in the UK:

Featured

Hussle

Hussle is a personal fitness platform operating throughout the UK. Offering contract-less gym memberships, members are able to train at thousands of fitness centers across the country. Whether you're looking for fitness classes, swimming, or gym access, let Hussle help.
Visit website
Featured

The Body Shop

The Body Shop is an international cosmetics and skincare retailer based in the UK. The ethically-minded retailer boasts hundreds of beauty products, from shampoo to shaving foam. Give your body the attention it deserves with The Body Shop.
Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Wellness

Nuffield Health

Nuffield Health is a UK health charity with 36 private hospitals across the country. They also have 114 centers for fitness, medicine, and workplace wellbeing. Through several programs, they promote health and fitness and support the NHS. Check out Nuffield Health’s website to find out more.

Visit website

FarmStayPlanet

FarmStayPlanet is an online agri-tourism platform with locations throughout the world. They provide alternative holidays and travel experiences based in rural locations. From luxury farmhouse retreats to lakeside campsites, you’ll find your next adventure with FarmStayPlanet.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing