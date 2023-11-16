Trying to understand the healthcare system in the UK? To give you and your family the best care, contact one of these expat-friendly healthcare services and find the right care for you.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
IVI is a fertility treatment center. They offer procedures such as artificial insemination, in vitro fertilization, genetic IVF, and more. They have multiple clinics all over Europe and further afield. If you need help with your fertility, contact IVI to find your nearest clinic.
SH:24 is a not-for-profit online sexual health service in the UK. Working in partnership with the NHS, they send free STI testing kits, treatment, and some contraceptives (including emergency contraception). They also offer online advice and support. Visit their website to place an order.
Lets talk about it is an online service from NHS Solent, providing sexual health information guidance and support. They address STIs including HIV, emergency contraception, pregnancy, and more. Visit their website to find appointments, clinics, and advice on sexual health concerns.
Brook is a charity that helps young people in Britain take control of their sexual health, enjoy healthy relationships, and explore their identities. Their website offers a wealth of information and a directory of sexual health services. Check out their website to learn more.
HCA Healthcare UK is a network of private hospitals, clinics, and medical centers in London. They provide a range of treatments for patients and work with state-of-the-art technology and equipment. Find out more about their facilities and offering on the HCA Healthcare UK website.
HSCNI (Health and Social Care Northern Ireland) is the Northern Irish health and care service. They offer free healthcare to those living in Northern Ireland. On their website, you can find details on public health, hospitals, GPS, social care, and other related topics. Visit HSCNI to learn more.
BMI Healthcare is the UK’s largest network of private hospitals, providing rapid access to medical services. You can book consultations and treatments online and pay upfront or with private medical insurance. Their e-referral service also covers NHS patients. Visit BMI Healthcare to learn more.
Nuffield Health is a UK health charity with 36 private hospitals across the country. They also have 114 centers for fitness, medicine, and workplace wellbeing. Through several programs, they promote health and fitness and support the NHS. Check out Nuffield Health’s website to find out more.
The Royal Marsden is an NHS hospital with two centers in Chelsea and Sutton. They specialize in cancer treatment and research. With dedicated units for all types of cancer, they provide both NHS and private treatment. Visit their website to find out how The Royal Marsden can support you.
NHS UK is the website of the UK’s national health service. On their website, you can find information on almost all medical concerns you might have. In addition, you can access NHS services such as pharmacies, GPs, dentists, and more. Visit the website to find out more about UK healthcare.
PHIN is an independent organization that provides information on private healthcare in the UK. They regularly publish articles on private healthcare issues and help patients to decide on providers. Visit PHIN to make an informed choice when it comes to private healthcare.
Push Doctor is an online service offering video appointments with NHS-trained clinicians in the UK. If you are registered with a UK doctor and have a valid UK address and UK mobile number, you can organize an appointment with Push Doctor. Sign up to find out more and book your consultation.
Guardian Angel Carers provide compassionate at-home care services across the UK. Whether you’re looking for support with everyday activities or dedicated 24-hour live-in care, Guardian Angel Carers can help. Their expat-friendly services will ensure you and your loved ones keep living life to the fullest.
Mumby’s Homecare Support are specialists in providing 24-hour, live-in care. Their dedicated team provides compassionate and caring support, helping people stay in their own homes for longer. Find out how Mumby’s Homecare Support could help you or your loved ones live life to the fullest.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets