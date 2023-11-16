Country Flag

Financial Services

Need help with money matters when moving to your new home? Get your finances into shape with these expat-friendly financial services operating in the UK:

Uphold

Uphold is a global digital trading platform. Securely trade and manage your digital assets, including stocks, cryptocurrencies, and 37 different national currencies. Their simple app and web interface means you can trade whenever, wherever. Build your digital asset portfolio with Uphold.
Fineco

Fineco is a European FinTech bank providing banking, credit, trading, and investment services. With a single account, you can handle your finances and investments online, benefiting from Fineco's network of financial advisors. Open an account with Fineco and level up your trading.
bitFlyer

bitFlyer is an online platform for cryptocurrency trading. They offer a secure, regulated, and easy-to-use platform for buying and selling Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more. Enter the exciting world of cryptocurrency trading today with the experts at bitFlyer.
Soldo

Soldo is a pay and spend automation service for businesses. Their innovative platform aims to bridge the gap between companies and banks, with programs to help users keep better track of their payments and finances. If you're setting up a business, do it with Soldo.
Shepherds Friendly

Shepherds Friendly is a friendly society operating in the UK. As one of the oldest mutual insurers in the world, Shepherds Friendly is experienced in providing savings accounts, ISAs, life insurance, and income protection products for you and your family.
MoneySuperMarket

MoneySuperMarket is a comparison website operating in the UK. The site compares the biggest providers of insurance, home utilities, financial services, and much more. Get quotes in minutes and see what you could save on your bills with MoneySuperMarket.
Sage

Sage is an international accountancy software firm. They offer a range of financial products for companies, entrepreneurs and start-ups, including payroll and payments software. So, whether you’re an established brand or just making your mark, get your finances in order with Sage.

Starling Bank

Starling Bank is a mobile banking app based in the UK. Their easy-to-use app offers a range of financial services for personal and business banking. This includes real-time banking, contactless payments, debit cards, and international transactions. So, keep on top of your finances with Starling.

HSBC Expat

HSBC Expat provides a range of award-winning financial services specifically tailored to expats. From currency exchange to bespoke international investment advice, you’ll find the right services and advice for you in your home. So, take the financial stress out of your move with HSBC Expat.

Other listings of Financial Services

Payoneer

Payoneer is a cross-border payment platform operating around the world. Their platform streamlines global commerce for millions of small businesses, marketplaces, and enterprises from 200 countries and territories. Get your business up and running with the payment experts at Payoneer.

Beyond

Beyond is an online will and estate planning service operating in the United Kingdom. Their easy-to-use, expat-friendly platform lets you write up a will, make a lasting power of attorney, and much more. If you’re looking to get your affairs in order, give yourself peace of mind with Beyond.

Kwil

Kwil is a UK-based online service providing help and information on estate planning. They offer easy-to-understand guidance on creating online wills, online lasting power of attorney, and probate services. If you’re thinking about estate planning in the UK, see how Kwil can help.

TransferMate

TransferMate is an international payment platform specializing for the B2B market. Working with some of the largest global brands, the platform offers a smarter, integrated solution for global payment needs. If your business is going beyond borders, sign up with TransferMate.

Santander

Santander is an international retail bank operating across the UK. They have a range of financial products for individuals and companies, including current accounts and online banking. Make life in your new home that bit easier by signing up with Santander.

Beacon Financial Education

Beacon Financial Education offers financial tuition. Through seminars, webinars and self-help guides, their financial education services will make money matters easier to understand. Dedicated expat-friendly services are available in the US and across Europe. So, you’ll be able to move abroad with confidence.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank is an international retail bank operating across the UK. They offer a number of expat-friendly financial services in English, including bank accounts, credit cards, and cash withdrawals. Stay on top of your money by taking out an account with Deutsche Bank.

LeoPay

LeoPay provides international mobile and online banking for individuals and businesses. Their easy-to-use service offers free accounts with dedicated IBANs in 10 major currencies, contactless VISA cards, and global transfers. If you’re relocating, LeoPay can help you move with freedom.

