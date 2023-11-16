Featured Uphold Uphold is a global digital trading platform. Securely trade and manage your digital assets, including stocks, cryptocurrencies, and 37 different national currencies. Their simple app and web interface means you can trade whenever, wherever. Build your digital asset portfolio with Uphold. Visit website

Featured Fineco Fineco is a European FinTech bank providing banking, credit, trading, and investment services. With a single account, you can handle your finances and investments online, benefiting from Fineco's network of financial advisors. Open an account with Fineco and level up your trading. Visit website

Featured bitFlyer bitFlyer is an online platform for cryptocurrency trading. They offer a secure, regulated, and easy-to-use platform for buying and selling Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more. Enter the exciting world of cryptocurrency trading today with the experts at bitFlyer. Visit website

Featured Soldo Soldo is a pay and spend automation service for businesses. Their innovative platform aims to bridge the gap between companies and banks, with programs to help users keep better track of their payments and finances. If you're setting up a business, do it with Soldo. Visit website

Featured Shepherds Friendly Shepherds Friendly is a friendly society operating in the UK. As one of the oldest mutual insurers in the world, Shepherds Friendly is experienced in providing savings accounts, ISAs, life insurance, and income protection products for you and your family. Visit website

Featured MoneySuperMarket MoneySuperMarket is a comparison website operating in the UK. The site compares the biggest providers of insurance, home utilities, financial services, and much more. Get quotes in minutes and see what you could save on your bills with MoneySuperMarket. Visit website

Featured Sage Sage is an international accountancy software firm. They offer a range of financial products for companies, entrepreneurs and start-ups, including payroll and payments software. So, whether you’re an established brand or just making your mark, get your finances in order with Sage. Visit website

Featured Starling Bank Starling Bank is a mobile banking app based in the UK. Their easy-to-use app offers a range of financial services for personal and business banking. This includes real-time banking, contactless payments, debit cards, and international transactions. So, keep on top of your finances with Starling. Visit website

Featured HSBC Expat HSBC Expat provides a range of award-winning financial services specifically tailored to expats. From currency exchange to bespoke international investment advice, you’ll find the right services and advice for you in your home. So, take the financial stress out of your move with HSBC Expat. Visit website