Are you a budding culture-vulture? Get under the skin of your new home with a visit to some of these expat-friendly museums and cultural centers:
Ticketmaster is an online ticketing platform. They have tickets for every taste, from top-tier soccer matches to Disney-themed musicals and everything in between. So, whether you want tickets for a cup final or a comedy gig, you’ll find them on Ticketmaster.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
The Royal Maritime Museum is located in Greenwich, London. Their collection includes more than 2.5 million items, including instruments, art, and uniforms. Their maritime library and archives are the world’s largest. Visit the Royal Maritime Museum to learn about British naval history.
The Freud Museum is a museum in London dedicated to the founder of psychoanalysis. Visit the final home of Sigmund Freud and his daughter Anna, also a psychoanalyst. The museum houses both Freud’s collections and library and contemporary art exhibitions. Visit the website for tickets and events.
The British Museum is the UK’s largest museum. It’s known for its colossal collection which includes eight million objects from all over the world. The museum has numerous temporary and permanent exhibitions and events dedicated to exploring human history. Find out more on their website.
Shakespeare’s Globe is a theater, education center, and landmark. You can find the Globe in Southwark, on the southern bank of the River Thames. Watch iconic Shakespeare plays, listen to topical talks, and join in kids’ activities at this historical site. Visit the Globe online for tickets and more.
Tate is a network of four galleries in the UK: Tate Britain and Tate Modern in London, Tate Liverpool, and Tate St Ives in Cornwall. Tate Britain houses British art until the 19th century, while the others display contemporary international works. Visit Tate to discover global masterpieces
StubHub is an international online ticketing portal operating in the UK. Their easy-to-use platform lets you buy and resell sought-after tickets for the biggest live sports and entertainment events. Whether you want tickets for a top-tier soccer match or your favorite singer, find them with StubHub.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets