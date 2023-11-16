If you’re planning to send your children to boarding school in your new country but don’t know where to look, use our directory to find a boarding school in the UK where your expat kids will thrive.
St. Leonards is a leading independent school based in St. Andrews, Fife. At their junior and senior schools, day and boarding students receive an award-winning education, including Scotland’s only sixth-form IB Diploma program. Give your child the best start in life at St. Leonards.
Boarding Schools & Colleges is an admissions service that helps parents find the right UK boarding school for their child. The team of expert consultants helps parents find, compare, and apply for UK boarding schools. If you’re looking at boarding schools, contact Boarding Schools & Colleges.
A+ Academy is a unique international boarding school on the high seas. Based on one of the world’s oldest fully-rigged sailing ships, it offers older students the chance to study programs while traveling the world. Give your children an unforgettable education with A+ Academy.
Anderson Education provides impartial advice for expat families looking to enroll their children at UK boarding schools. They have over 20 years of experience providing information on boarding schools, summer programs, and language courses. So, you’ll be able to find the right school for your children.
