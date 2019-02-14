School holidays in the UK School holidays in the UK are set by the regional local authorities (also called local councils), who publish term dates on their websites. Schools in England and Wales usually have two-week holidays for Christmas and Easter, a break of around six weeks for summer, and week-long breaks halfway through each of the three terms. Photo: 10’000 Hours/Getty Images Scottish schools have the same number of breaks, with the half-term breaks often shorter or longer (ranging from a long weekend to two weeks). Schools in Northern Ireland have five annual holidays. They have shorter half-term breaks and miss out the mid-term break in the summer term, but usually have an extra two weeks off during the summer. In general, families in the UK spend school holiday time getting together to celebrate festive holidays such as Christmas in the UK, going on family vacations or day trips, or planning activities for kids. School holidays may also coincide with important UK festivals.

UK school holiday dates in 2023–2024 School holiday in England Holiday Dates Autumn break 23–27 October 2023 Christmas break 22 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 February break 12–16 February 2024 Easter break 29 March – 12 April 2024 May break 27–31 May 2024 Summer break 3 June – 24 July 2024 Dates might vary from council to council – check with your school. Holiday periods in Wales Holiday Dates Autumn break 30 October – 3 November 2023 Christmas break 22 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 February break 12–16 February 2024 Easter break 25 March – 5 April 2024 May break 27–31 May 2024 Summer break 3 June – 22 July 2024 School holiday in Scotland Holiday Dates Autumn break 9–16 October 2024 Christmas break 22 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 February break 12–16 February 2024 Easter break 29 March – 12 April 2024 May break 6–7 May 2024 Summer break 28 June – 14 August 2024 Holiday periods in Northern Ireland Holiday Dates Autumn break 30–31 October 2023 Christmas break 22 December 2023 – 2 January 2024 Mid-term break 15–16 February 2024 Easter break 28 March – 5 April 2024 Summer break 1 July – 2 September 2024

UK school holiday dates in 2024–2025 School holidays in England Holiday Dates Autumn break 28 October – 1 November 2024 Christmas break 23 December 2024 – 3 January 2025 February break 17–21 February 2025 Easter break 7 April – 21 April 2025 May break 26–31 May 2025 Summer break 2 June – 26 July 2025 Dates might vary from council to council – check with your school. Holiday periods in Wales Holiday Dates Autumn break 28 October – 1 November 2024 Christmas break 21 December 2023 – 5 January 2025 February break 24–28 February 2025 Easter break 12–27 April 2025 May break 26–30 May 2025 Summer break 21 July – TBC School holidays in Scotland Holiday Dates Autumn break 14–18 October 2024 Christmas break 21 December 2024 – 5 January 2025 February break 17–21 February 2025 Easter break 5 April – 20 April 2025 May break 5–7 May 2025 Summer break 26 June – 19 August 2025 Holiday periods in Northern Ireland Holiday Dates Autumn break 28 October – 1 November 2024 Christmas break 21 December 2024 – 5 January 2025 Mid-term break 20–21 February 2025 Easter break 12–27 April 2025 Summer break TBC

Additional holidays and days off Schools in the UK also close for a number of public holidays and bank holidays throughout the year. Some of these apply to all four countries, while each country also has its own holiday dates. Each school may also have additional dates off for staff training or pupil book days and may grant days off for pupils of certain faiths to observe religious holidays. Expatica’s guide to Learn more about childcare in the UK Read more In general, you can find out details of school-specific days off from your local school or by visiting the school website. Meanwhile, many primary and secondary schools in the UK publish calendars online to keep parents and students informed.