Types of daycare and preschool in the UK Daycare in the UK includes the following types: Day nurseries

Preschools and nursery schools

Sure Start Children’s Centers

Playgroups and crèches Which type you use will depend on factors such as availability and your preferences. Many UK parents use a mixture of different types.

Preschools in the UK What is a preschool? Preschools in the UK are similar to day nurseries, with a few key differences, such as: Preschools only take children from ages 2 to 3, whereas nurseries usually take younger children too

Although both follow the same early years’ curriculum, learning is slightly more structured in preschools and will usually involve at least one qualified teacher

Preschools are often based within a school setting, such as a primary school, although the running of the facility is contracted out to a private, public, or voluntary provider Photo: SolStock/Getty Images You can choose to keep your child in a day nursery or transfer them to a preschool. The advantage of a preschool is that it is more akin to primary school, so many consider it to prepare toddlers better for the UK education system. However, parents may prefer to keep their children in a day nursery if they are well settled and happy. Preschools and nursery schools must register with the same regulatory bodies as day nurseries. What do children do at preschool? Preschools in the UK are usually open from Mondays to Fridays, 08:00 to 17:00. They close during the school holidays. A typical preschool day involves a similar mix of play and developmental learning that you find at nurseries. However, there is more emphasis on the academic aspects. Children will spend more time on reading, basic maths, communication activities, and building cognitive skills. Sessions tend to be more structured, starting and finishing at set times, whereas there is more open play at day nurseries. However, there is still plenty of play, such as arts and crafts or music sessions where children can learn basic musical instruments. There is also a strong emphasis on social and emotional development. Finding and choosing a preschool You can find a preschool or nursery school in the UK using the same tools as you would looking for a day nursery. These include: Government websites – England and Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland

– England and Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland Municipalities – your local council

– your local council Online directories – childcare.co.uk

– childcare.co.uk Coram Family and Childcare – Childcare Finder Like day nurseries, you’ll need to begin your search early (maybe a year or more before the start date), check reviews, and arrange a visit to the site. You can also check official assessments, such as Ofsted reports, to review their quality of care. As preschools are often linked with state facilities like primary schools, it is more likely that they will only take children from the local catchment area. However, this varies across areas and types of facilities. How to enroll in preschool Enrollment procedures for preschool are similar to day nurseries. You will have to enroll several months in advance, normally at least six months before the start of the school year (e.g., the last day of February). Typically, you can complete an online application form on the provider’s website. You’ll need to provide personal details for both the child and parents. This may involve making copies of official documents, such as passports and birth certificates. You should receive an early answer, giving you enough time to make alternative arrangements. It is common in the UK for parents to apply to several preschools and nursery schools in their area to ensure their child find a placement. Costs of preschool All parents in the UK can access a minimum number of funded childcare hours per week per child. In England, this amounts to 15 hours a week for a toddler aged three to four, increasing to 30 hours per week for working families. There are different systems in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. According to the Childcare Survey (2021), the average costs for nursery and preschool in the UK, for children aged three to four, calculated with the free hours’ entitlement are: £101.58 (England), £145.70 (Scotland), and £89.12 (Wales) per week/full-time (50 hours) placements

£52.44 (England) and £41.78 (Scotland) per week/part-time (25 hours) placements. Costs vary in Wales. In addition to the free hours, parents in the UK may also be eligible for Tax-Free Childcare (TFC) and Universal Credit. You can check what help you can get, along with childcare costs, on the UK government website. You can also calculate your tax credits entitlement.

Sure Start Children’s Centres in the UK What are Sure Start Centres? The Sure Start program began in the late 1990s as a government scheme to ensure that children across the UK had equal access to early learning and childcare. The UK set up Sure Start Children’s Centers that provided a wide range of services relating to childcare, children’s healthcare, education, and parenting programs. Many centers have closed since around 2010. Those remaining provide drop-in services, advice, and support for children and parents. However, you can still find some that operate as nurseries or contain daycare facilities for families with children under five. What do children do at Sure Start Centres? Although some centers contain nursery and crèche provisions, many provide a timetable of activities for both children and parents. These include: Play sessions for children

Healthy eating for children and parents

Parenting classes

Antenatal services

Family support

Benefits advice

Help with finding nursery and daycare provision

Child development, for example, around speech and language

Breastfeeding support

Holiday activities for children Opening hours vary but are usually between 08:00 and 18:00, and many centers stay open during school holidays. Finding and choosing a Sure Start Center You can find your local Sure Start Centre across the four nations via these portals: England

Northern Ireland

Scotland

Wales How to enroll your child at a Sure Start Centre? Most activities are individual sessions that run as classes or drop-in services. You generally don’t need to enroll in advance to access services, although you may need to sign up for individual activities or give your details if you show up for drop-in support. These centers are often linked to local authorities, so you may need to be within a particular area or neighborhood to access their services. Sure Start Centre costs in the UK Activities and services are often financed through public funding or other grants, meaning they are free. Some may stipulate a nominal fee, for example, £2 to £3 per session, to cover costs. If a Sure Start Centre provides full-time daycare, you will usually have to pay fees similar to other day nurseries.

Crèches and playgroups in the UK Playgroups are less formal and run occasional sessions for children of different preschool ages. Provision varies across areas, but the organizers often run these in communities, children’s centers, or religious buildings. They will typically run for two to four hours. Some may operate as drop-in sessions where parents can stay, engage in the play, and meet other parents if they wish. Private playgroups usually charge a fee per session, typically between £5 and £20. In many areas, you can also find free sessions run by volunteers. Crèches provide time-limited daycare on certain premises, for example, leisure centers or workplaces. They allow parents to leave their children with qualified crèche workers while using facilities or services within the building, for example, gym sessions. In some areas, you can find independent crèches where you can leave children for a set period, usually up to two hours, allowing you time to run errands or do other things. Most crèches charge by the hour, usually around £5 to £10 per hour. You can search the childcare digital portal to find playgroups and crèches. Also, check your local council website or the Coram Childcare Finder tool.

Nurseries for children with Special Educational Needs (SEN) in the UK All nurseries in the UK must cater to and support children with special educational needs (SEN). They are also required to have a Special Educational Needs Coordinator (SENCO) in all countries apart from Scotland. The SENCO ensures that suitable facilities and activities are available for children with physical disabilities or learning difficulties. You can also find nurseries catering exclusively to children with SEN in the UK. These may be part of a specialized school or run by organizations such as the I Can communication charity. Families are entitled to free education and childcare for two-year-olds and up to 30 hours of free childcare for three to four-year-olds. You can find out what SEN services are available in your area through your local council.

Other childcare options in the UK There are a few other daycare options that you can investigate as an alternative to sending your child to nurseries or playgroups. These include: Childminders – self-employed regulated professionals who look after children in their own homes

– self-employed regulated professionals who look after children in their own homes Nannies – provide childcare in the family home, sometimes living with the family

– provide childcare in the family home, sometimes living with the family Au Pairs – live-in carers, typically young international students, who can provide up to 30 hours per week of home support

Transition from daycare and preschool to the big school in the UK Although daycare and preschool in the UK are not compulsory, it helps to prepare children for primary school. All children in the UK start school the year (September to August) of their fifth birthday. Preschool activities help with the transition to primary school in the following ways: Preparing them academically through curriculum-based teaching designed for the early years

Developing children’s social and communication skills

Familiarizing children with boundaries, rules, and structure Expatica’s guide to Become familiar with the education system in the UK Read more Another benefit of nurseries and preschools is that they usually help families enroll their children into suitable primary schools. Indeed, many preschools have links with particular primary schools and may even be based on the school site. The offer of a preschool placement will usually guarantee your child a place in the corresponding primary school.

General tips for daycare and preschool in the UK Involve your child when shopping for bags, drink bottles, or other items for daycare to create excitement

Label your child’s possessions and clothing

Meet your child’s keyworker before the start date

Request a meet and greet to explore the facilities and meet the staff with your child before they start

Choose a favorite toy/book/blanket that will accompany your child

Settle your child in gradually (many daycares will suggest a phased introduction)

Find out how you can become more involved through social media, parental groups, and communication systems

Introduce a morning routine, (i.e., getting ready for nursery/preschool), before the start date, to ease them into it