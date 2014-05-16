Family visas in the UK The UK Home Office Visas and Immigration is the government department that deals with all UK visas, including family visas. You can come to the UK to join certain family members living there. However, the process depends on the nature of the relationship, their residence status, and how long you plan to stay. In other words, the UK family visa is for relatives coming to join long-term UK residents and citizens for longer than six months. Family visas made up 4% of UK visas in 2020/21, although this increases to nearly 24% when you include dependents of other UK visa holders. The UK has similar rules in place to many EU countries, although immigration controls have become generally stricter since the implementation of Brexit.

Child family visa in the UK Who can apply? You can apply for a UK child visa if your parent is already a settled resident in the UK. In addition to this, you will typically also need to be under 18 and considered a dependant (i.e., unable to independently support yourself financially, be married or be in a partnership). You can apply when you’re aged 18 or over if you’re still financially dependent on your parent(s) and had permission to come or stay in the UK when you were under 18. Most UK child visa applications are done concurrently with spouse or partner visa applications when they bring a child or children for a family reunion. The minor applicant does not need to prove their English language capabilities for the UK child visa. However, parents applying for a spouse or partner visa and bringing children to the UK will need to show proof of income to support them in addition to the standard income requirements. Currently, this is £3,800 for the first child and £2,400 per subsequent child. Visa length The UK child visa is usually valid for the same length of time as the spouse or partner visa of the accompanying parent, with the same rights to extend. If you apply independently from any parent, the visa length will depend on the UK parent’s type of residency. Visa entitlements This visa entitles you to work and study in the UK. Typically, you cannot access state benefits such as unemployment support. However, you will be able to access UK healthcare services through the NHS. How to apply In most cases, the accompanying parent applying for a UK spouse or partner visa will make the UK child visa application on their child’s behalf. However, children of UK residents can also apply separately. Applications can be made online from outside or inside the UK. The documentation requirements are primarily similar to that of the spouse or partner visa, except for the proof of English language skills. You’ll need to show proof of relationship, for example, a birth certificate. Visa costs Like the spouse or partner visa, UK child visas cost £1,523 or £1,033 if you apply from within the UK. Again, you may also have to pay the healthcare surcharge and around £20 for expenses associated with the BRP. You may be able to request a visa fee waiver if you or your accompanying parent are unable to pay due to hardship.

Parent family visa in the UK Who can apply? You can apply for a UK parent visa to come and live in the UK to look after your dependent children (under 18). Your children can be older than this if they are not financially independent or married and were younger than 18 at the time of the application. To apply, you must either have sole responsibility for your child or share custody with the other parent who is a UK resident but no longer in a relationship. You’ll need to prove that you have adequate English language skills plus sufficient income to support yourself and your child if you are financially responsible for them. At present, this amounts to at least £18,600 per year. Visa length This visa is valid for two years and nine months, but you can extend it if you meet eligibility requirements, eventually applying for permanent residency or UK citizenship. Visa entitlements This visa entitles you to work and study in the UK. Unfortunately, you cannot claim unemployment benefits but can access UK healthcare services through the NHS. How to apply You can apply for the parent family visa online from inside or outside the UK. If applying from outside, you will also need to complete the Appendix 5 (VAF4A) and provide the same documents as for the other visa applications: Valid photo ID

Proof that you will have involvement in your child’s upbringing or care, for example, a letter from the child’s school, doctor, or local authority

Evidence of English language skills to at least A1 level on the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR) scale, unless you are from an English-speaking country

Proof of finances, for example, bank statements

Details of any criminal convictions

Tuberculosis test results if you are traveling from a country with a high prevalence of TB You’ll also need to submit your biometric data at a visa application center or scan your ID documents online or via the UK Immigration: ID Check app, to get your biometric residence permit (BRP). Decisions on these visas usually take up to eight weeks, or 12 weeks if you apply from outside the UK. Visa costs UK parent visas cost £1,523 or £1,033 if you apply within the UK. Also, remember the healthcare surcharge cost and about £20 for the BRP. Of course, if you are destitute you can request a visa fee waiver.

UK family visa for dependent relative needing long-term care Who can apply? You can apply for this visa if you are 18 or over and need long-term, day-to-day care from a parent, child, sibling, or grandchild who is a settled UK resident. In addition to this, you need to show that you cannot access or afford this care in your home country and that the carer can support you for at least five years. Visa length The length of this visa depends on the residence status of the family member caring for you. For example, if they are UK citizens, your stay will be unlimited. Visa entitlements As with the other family visas, it also entitles you to work and study in the UK. Again, you cannot access state benefits such as unemployment grants, but you can use healthcare services through the NHS. How to apply You can apply for this visa online. You will also need to complete the Appendix 1 (VAF4A) and provide the following paperwork: Valid photo ID

Proof of residence status of the relative caring for you

Sponsorship form (SU07) completed by the carer

Proof that you need long-term care, for example, a letter from a medical professional

Evidence that you cannot access or afford care in your home country

Proof that the family member caring for you can support you without claiming public funds, for example, evidence of their income or your savings to cover financial costs

Details of any criminal convictions

If you are from a country with a high prevalence of TB, you may need to show clear test results For your biometric residence permit (BRP), you’ll also need to submit your biometric data – in person – at a visa application center. Alternatively, you can enter your ID documents online or via the UK Immigration: ID Check app. Decisions on these visas usually take up to eight weeks, or 12 weeks if you apply from outside the UK. Visa costs The cost of this visa is £3,250 or £1,033 if you apply from within the UK. Extra charges may include the healthcare surcharge plus around £20 for the BRP.

Short-term visits to family members in the UK If you want to visit relatives for less than six months, you can apply for a short-stay visitor visa. However, you will only need a visa if you’re from a country with visa entry requirements for the UK. Nationals from several countries, including EU/EEA countries, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and the United States (US), don’t need visas for stays shorter than six months in the UK. This visa costs £95. You can also get long-term visitor visas that allow repeated stays of up to six months at a time. These are available to cover two years (£361), five years (£655), and ten years (£822). You cannot work or claim public funds on a short-term visa. On the government website, you can check if you need a visa and apply online.

Joining family members who only have a temporary visa in the country Partners and dependent children can join family members on temporary visas such as work visas or study visas in the UK. Be aware that relatives can only join those on a UK student visa if their course is nine months or longer. However, they need to apply for a dependant visa rather than a family visa. You cannot work or study on this visa and must demonstrate that you have enough funds, either through savings or family income, to cover your living expenses during your stay. Expatica’s guide to Here’s what you need to know about UK work visas Read more The duration and cost of dependant visas are generally the same as for the visas of the family members already living in the UK. Usually, you also have to pay the healthcare surcharge fees and BRP costs.

EU family permit to join relatives who have applied to the EU Settlement Scheme If you lived in the UK, on or before 31 December 2020, and you have applied for settled or pre-settled status through the EU Settlement Scheme, your relatives from the EU, EEA, or Switzerland can apply for a free family permit rather than a UK family visa. This is valid for up to six months, during which time they can work and study in the UK. There is no limit on how many times they can leave and return to the country, while their visa is valid. They can apply to the EU Settlement Scheme to stay in the UK after the permit expires within three months of their arrival. Note that it is only open to EU, EEA, and Swiss citizens living in the UK and the relationship must have started before the end of 2020. Relatives who can apply for this free permit are: Spouse or partner

Children and grandchildren under 21 (including adopted children)

Children and grandchildren 21 and older, if they are still dependent

Dependent parents and grandparents You can apply for the family permit online. To do this, you will need to provide: Valid photo ID

EU Settlement Scheme application number of the UK resident

Proof of relationship to the UK resident, for example, marriage or birth certificate The EU family permit is also available to certain other groups of people: Relatives who are living with British citizens in an EU/EEA country or Switzerland

Relatives of nationals from Northern Ireland

Those who have retained the right of residence However, if you have a family member in the UK who is an EU, EEA, or Swiss national and hasn’t applied to the EU Settlement Scheme, you will have to apply for a standard UK family visa to join them.

Family visas to join refugees or asylum seekers in the UK Asylum seekers in the UK can include their spouse or partner and any dependent children in their application as dependants. Alternatively, these relatives can make their asylum applications separately. The spouse, partner, and children of successful applicants given refugee status and indefinite leave to remain (ILR) in the UK can apply for their family to join them (i.e., family reunion). This is possible if the relationship began before the person granted refugee status fled their home country due to persecution. You can apply online by completing the VAF4A form, including Appendix 4. The application is free. If you make the application from inside the UK, you’ll need to contact the UK Family Reunion Team. If the relationship started after the person left their home country, they will have to apply for the relevant UK family visa(s) through the standard route and pay the necessary fees.

Family visa appeals in the UK If your UK work visa application is refused, you can apply online for an administrative review. This costs £80. If you are told you’re not eligible for a full review, you might be able to make a reconsideration request to the UK immigration authorities. Bear in mind that the administrative review can be a lengthy process and can take up to six months. For general complaints about services provided by the UK visa and immigration authorities, you can file a complaint online. You will generally receive a response within 20 working days or 12 weeks if the complaint is considered serious or complex. If you’re not happy with the outcome, you can ask for a review which can take up to another 20 days. Furthermore, you can take the matter to the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman if you are still unsatisfied. It’s worth noting that appealing a visa decision can sometimes be a costly and lengthy exercise. Because of this, it’s wise to get free advice before proceeding. Citizens Advice can provide you with support and signpost you to free or low-cost legal services.