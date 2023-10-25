Gary Buswell

Based in London, Gary has been freelancing for Expatica since 2016. He’s had various past lives as a community worker, a record store owner, and even a brief stint as a postman before pursuing a career as a writer/editor.

A versatile writer, he enjoys getting stuck into social and political topics and has written for The Fair Observer, Eurasian Review, Modern Diplomacy, and The London Metro among others. Gary is also involved in projects monitoring the UK media, and he occasionally writes creatively, although mostly for his own amusement.

His plans to launch a side career as a drag artist called Busty Substances was put on hold thanks to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.