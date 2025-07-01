Where to get the news in Belgium

Alternative news and citizen journalism in Belgium Belgium’s French-speaking communities, in particular, have a long-standing tradition of independent media and citizen journalism. Although the overall media landscape is dominated by large corporate owners, there are several alternative platforms that challenge mainstream narratives and spotlight local issues. Notable examples include: Alter Échos

BAM! News

Belgium Matters

Imagine Demain le Monde

Médor

MO*

La Revue Nouvelle 2019 climate change protest in Brussels, Belgium (Photo: Pauline Loroy/Unsplash) Another great source of “alternative news” is satire. While there are regional differences, of course, the Belgian sense of humor is typically self-deprecating, dry, and absurd. They also love sharp wordplay and dark comedy, so if you’re looking for a wry take on current events, you’ve come to the right place. Popular examples include: Agent 212 (comic, 1975–present)

Les Cités obscures (comic, 1982–present)

HUMO Magazine

‘t Pallieterke

Parlement (TV, 2020–2024)

TV Belgiek (TV, 2006–present)

News sources to avoid in Belgium Doorbraak is an opinion-heavy news site in Flanders, which is often accused of platforming divisive narratives. Its reporting is politically slanted to the nationalist and conservative right, and, while not fake news, it’s considered extremely ideological. Flemish blog Sceptr.net is similarly agenda-driven. This conservative news platform amplifies conservative, anti-woke, and anti-establishment stories, which are at times misleading or unverified. The right-wing online newspaper Le Peuple is another less-than-reputable news source, often featuring nationalist or conspiratorial views. The paper lacks editorial transparency and professional accountability, and should definitely be avoided.

Tips on getting reliable news in Belgium There are some resources out there specifically designed to help you assess news articles and sources for accuracy, bias, and reliability. Some of the services operating in Belgium include: deCheckers

Factcheck.Vlaanderen

Ground News

Media Bias/Fact Check The key to stopping the spread of misinformation is learning how to spot it. Here are some top tips from the experts: Develop a critical mindset when following news coverage. Instead of relying on just one source, cross-check different news platforms across the political divide.

Consider what might be missing from the news report; fake news often leaves out information

Check several sources before sharing news stories with friends and family members. Don’t trust expert quotes that only appear on one news source; they may be false or taken out of context.

Research the accuracy of images by reverse-searching for them on your search engine. for fake images. Doing this allows you to see where the picture originated. For example, a photo going viral on social media today might actually be several years old.

Always check the website’s URL. Scammers often create copycat websites to misinform, promote dodgy products, or phish for your information.