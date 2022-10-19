Human and civil rights in Belgium

Civil rights in Belgium Belgium is a stable and functioning democracy that guarantees and broadly respects political rights and civil liberties. The law guarantees freedom of assembly and association, including the right to protest or join a union. Furthermore, it ranks 18th out of 178 in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index, suggesting a high level of state transparency and accountability. That said, there have been scandals in recent years due to political officials holding multiple paid positions in public and private companies. Freedom of speech and the press On the whole, Belgium provides an excellent level of freedom of speech and press. The Belgian constitution guarantees freedom of speech, although restrictions ban incitements of hatred, such as Holocaust denial. Reporters Without Borders ranks Belgium 23rd out of 180 countries for press freedom. Although the press is relatively free from political pressure, journalists face online and physical threats and violence from police and protesters. This was especially relevant in reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic – the V-Dem Institute suggests that this led to severe media restrictions during this period. Arrest and detention The Belgian justice system is a civil law system. Its criminal process is inquisitorial rather than adversarial. The country’s law prohibits arbitrary arrest, and any person has the right to challenge the lawfulness of their arrest and detention in court. Defendants have the right to remain silent and to know the charges against them – they can be in custody for only 48 hours without being charged. The authorities extended this period in 2017 following terrorist attacks in 2015 and 2016. If charges are brought, the defendant has the right to an attorney, a fair and public trial, and the presumption of innocence. Belgium’s attitudes towards minorities While members of minority groups have full political rights, and many political parties have senior members of different races, ethnicities, and religions, there are still plenty of challenges. For example, Ihsane Haouach, who wears a headscarf, resigned as government commissioner after anti-Muslim harassment, including from a politician, Georges-Louis Bouchez. Religious face coverings have been banned in public locations since 2011 – this, plus a rise in nationalist and far-right politics in Flanders, have led to a more pronounced and accepted anti-Muslim attitude. In addition, high-profile cases highlight discrimination in the job market. Immigrants, Belgians of African descent, and Romany residents also experience discrimination.

Women’s rights Women’s rights in Belgium have come a long way since they first received the right to vote. Indeed, the Belgian constitution states that men and women are equal, and the gender pay gap has halved over the past ten years. The country now has the sixth-lowest gender pay gap in Europe and ranks 27th out of 153 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report. Still, despite Belgium’s efforts to close the pay gap, fewer women work full-time, perhaps due to taking on the bulk of domestic work and childcare. A woman from the Christian food and services trade union protests outside the National Pension Office on International Women’s Day 2021 (Photo: Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Concerning reproductive freedom in Belgium, abortion is legal until 12 weeks after conception. It must take place in an abortion clinic or a hospital that offers the service. Notably, this procedure is inexpensive for Belgian residents but costs more for non-residents. After 12 weeks, abortion is permitted only if there is a risk to the woman’s life or if the fetus shows the risk of severe and incurable illness or disability. If you request an abortion, you must wait six days before the procedure. Some in Belgium have been pushing for abortion to be legal up to 18 weeks after conception and for the waiting period to be reduced to 48 hours.

LGBTQIA+ rights Belgium has some of the most progressive policies on gay rights in Europe. As such, the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, and Intersex Association (ILGA-Europe) ranks Belgium as the third most LGBTQIA+-friendly country on the continent. Same-sex marriage has been legal since 2003 and adoption since 2006. However, ILGA-Europe recommends introducing explicit laws that prohibit hate crimes related to sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and sex characteristics. Since 2018, it has been legal to change gender in Belgium without surgery. Instead, the person who wishes to change their gender can declare their intention at the municipality or town hall and wait for the public prosecutor’s decision. Although the law allows for relatively progressive transgender rights, Rainbow Europe notes that non-binary and intersex people still lack provisions in the law.

Disability rights in Belgium In 2022, Belgium amended its constitution to include a section guaranteeing that every person with a disability has the right to full inclusion in society. As a result, it is not only illegal to discriminate against people with disabilities, but authorities must also ensure that public services are accessible to them. Expatica’s guide to Get acquainted with the Belgian social security system Read more In addition, people with disabilities receive allowances through social security, including training and occupational therapy. There is also an income replacement allowance for people whose disability restricts their ability to work. However, it is conditional based on age, nationality, place of residence, and household income. Despite Belgium’s legal provisions, many Belgians report a lower standard of living due to extra costs associated with their disability. In addition, they experience discrimination, including stereotyping and even violence.

Anti-racism and anti-discrimination legislation Belgium has many laws designed to prohibit racism. Nevertheless, in May of 2021, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) officially recommended that Belgium investigate allegations of racist incidents by the police. It also recommended an explicit prohibition of racial profiling and advised increased racial diversity in its police force. Black Lives Matter demonstration in Brussels in June 2020. (Photo: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Specifically, there have been accusations of Belgian police using excessive force against people from the Middle East and North Africa. Complaints of racism rose by 50% in 2020, according to Unia, Belgian’s national anti-discrimination authority. Following the unexplained death of 23-year-old Ibrahim Barrie in police custody in 2021, there were protests where police used tear gas.

Human rights organizations in Belgium Several human rights organizations promote the freedoms of people in Belgium and all over the world. These include: International Federation for Human Rights – An international human rights NGO based on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

Belgian League of Human Rights – Ligue de Droits Humaine (LDH) combats infringements in French-speaking regions of Belgium

Human Rights Watch – An international organization documenting human rights abuses

Avocats Sans Frontieres – This international NGO defends human rights and supports justice