Working in Belgium As home to NATO, the European Commission, and several other European Union and international organizations, there is plenty of diverse employment for foreigners in Belgium. Most international jobs are based in Brussels, which has a large expat community. More recently, however, the northern region of Flanders has been attracting foreign workers in the service and tech sectors. A 2017 study recorded as many as 220,000 highly educated expats living and working in Belgium. Photo: Jonas Leupe via Unsplash Foreign nationals currently account for about 15% of the country’s labor market. While this number is rising, the Belgian job market remains competitive, particularly for English speakers. Most Belgians are bilingual or multilingual and can speak English with reasonable fluency. Moreover, with the decline of the coal and steel industries in the southern region of Wallonia, more Belgians are making their way to other sectors. That said, certain occupations continue to face labor shortages. Next to IT specialists, there is a demand for specialized technicians, project managers, administrative and sales staff, as well as education and healthcare professionals. In Belgium, the different regions are responsible for work permits, even though visas are issued by the Belgian Immigration Office. The regions define their own list of shortage occupations every year (Brussels-Capital Region, Flanders, Wallonia) and offer work permits to foreign nationals to help fill the employment gap.

Types of work visas in Belgium In Belgium, visa matters are handled by the Immigration Office, whereas work permits are issued by the respective regional authorities (Brussels Capital, Flanders, Wallonia, German-speaking community). Depending on the duration of your work permit and planned stay, you’ll be issued one of the following types of visas allowing you to travel to Belgium: Short-stay (type C) work visa – This allows stays up to a maximum of 90 days (three months) in Belgium.

Long-stay (type D) work visa – This is issued for all stays longer than 90 days (3 months) in Belgium.

Short-stay work visas in Belgium Short-stay visas are also commonly known as Schengen or type C visas. These visas allow entry to all countries within the Schengen area for a maximum stay of 90 days within a 180-day period. You can apply for a short-stay visa to attend a business event or training in Belgium. However, this visa is not the same as a work permit. As a non-EU/EFTA national, if you're planning to take up employment in Belgium for fewer than 90 days, you will need a work permit. Using this permit, you can apply for a short-stay visa to travel to Belgium. Requirements If you need to attend a business event or training in Belgium, you'll need an official invitation to apply for a visa. If you plan to take up seasonal employment or work in Belgium for a short duration, you'll need an employment contract and a work permit. Your employer must apply for your work permit with the respective Belgian regional authorities. They will also have to collect the work permit from the Belgian municipality once it's ready and send it to you. You can then go to your local Belgian embassy or consulate with the work permit to secure a short-stay visa for Belgium. How to apply You'll need to apply for the visa at your local Belgian embassy or consulate at least 15 days prior to your date of travel. To complete your application, you'll be required to submit the following documents: Filled-in visa application form

Recent passport photo

Passport valid for the duration of your stay

Travel health insurance details

Proof of accommodation in Belgium for the period of your stay

Proof of financial means to support your stay

Employment contract or invitation letter to business event/training in Belgium

Flight details for your roundtrip confirming you’ll leave Belgium at the end of the work period Visa costs The type C (short-stay) visa application fee is €80. You’ll need to pay upfront and submit proof of payment along with your application. Visa length Short-stay visas only allow a maximum stay of up to 90 days over a 180-day (six-month) period and cannot be extended. However, Schengen type C short-stay visas do allow multiple entries. This means you can split up your 90 days of work across several shorter periods within the 180-day limit.

Long-stay work visas in Belgium You will need a type D (long-stay) visa to travel to Belgium if you’re planning to work there for more than 90 days (three months). For this, your employer must first apply for a fixed-term single permit in Belgium on your behalf. This is the case regardless of whether you’re taking up temporary, fixed-term employment or planning to settle in Belgium permanently. Once the work permit application is approved, you can visit your local Belgian embassy or consulate to get a type D (long-stay) visa. Upon arrival in Belgium, you’ll need to report to your local municipal office/town hall and apply for a Belgian residence (eID) card. Your residence card will also state your authorization to work in Belgium. Requirements Non-EU/EFTA nationals must first secure work in Belgium to apply for a fixed-term single permit. Your Belgian employer will need to apply for this on your behalf. Self-employed professionals and entrepreneurs will need a professional card to apply for a visa to work in Belgium. How to apply Similar to short-stay visas, you’ll need to apply for a type D (long-stay) visa at your local Belgian embassy or consulate. In addition to your approved fixed-term single permit, you’ll need to provide the following: Filled-in visa application form

Recent passport photo

Passport (valid for at least 12 months)

Proof of sufficient financial means to support yourself during your stay

Proof of health insurance coverage for Belgium

Legalized declaration of absence of a criminal record or convictions Processing times can vary vastly, ranging from 15 to 60 days. So, it’s best to submit your application well in advance. Visa costs The type D (long-stay) visa application fee is €180. You’ll need to pay upfront and submit proof of payment along with your application. This fee does not include the cost of the work and residence permit applications. Visa length Type D (long-stay) visas are valid for a maximum of one year and are not renewable. Their purpose is to allow you to travel to Belgium for a stay of longer than 90 days. Once in Belgium, you must apply for your combined residence and work permit. You can submit a request for an extension of your residence permit to your municipal office/town hall in Belgium.

Au pair visas in Belgium Au pairs from outside the EU require a Belgian visa and work permit. To apply for these, both the au pair and the host family must meet certain conditions. For instance, the au pair must be 18–26 years of age and sign a contract with the host family detailing their work responsibilities. Moreover, the host family will need to provide the au pair with accommodation, arrange their health insurance, and pay them a monthly amount of €450 for expenses. Additionally, the host family must submit the work permit application by email to the respective regional authority. In addition to the application form, they’ll need to submit the contract and copies of IDs both for themselves and the au pair. Au pair visas have a maximum duration of 12 months.

Work visas in Belgium for students Non-EU/EFTA students must apply for a type D student visa to come to Belgium for a study program exceeding 90 days (three months). After arriving in Belgium, they must register with the local municipality and apply for a Belgian residence (eID) card. The residence card allows you to work in Belgium next to your study. However, your studies must be the main purpose of your stay in Belgium. This means you are not allowed to work during class hours. Moreover, you can work for a maximum of 20 hours during the academic period or longer during the holidays.

Work visas in Belgium for seasonal workers If you are a seasonal worker from a non-EU/EFTA country, your employer must apply for a Belgian work permit on your behalf. They can submit applications for a permit of 90 days to the relevant regional authorities by email. For longer than 90 days, however, they’ll need to apply for a fixed-term single permit online through the centralized digital service. The application procedure costs €126. Seasonal workers can get work permits for a maximum duration of five months within a 12-month period. The employer can renew the permit by submitting a renewal application by email to the respective regional authority at least two months before it expires.

Volunteering and work experience in Belgium You can come to Belgium to take on voluntary work without a work permit. However, the visa and residence requirements still apply. This means you’ll need to apply for a type C (short-stay) or type D (long-stay) visa, depending on your nationality and the duration of your stay. The application process and costs are the same as for other purposes. You’ll need to provide evidence of sufficient financial means to cover expenses during your stay and show that you will return to your home country after the assignment or project.

Work visas in Belgium for family members As a spouse/partner of an EU Blue Card holder or someone with a Belgian residence permit, you can apply to come to Belgium on a type D (long-stay) family reunification visa. Once you are issued a residence permit in Belgium, you can seek employment without needing a work permit. If you want to work as a freelancer or set up your own business, you must apply for a professional card. Spouses/partners of non-EU/EFTA nationals who have been granted residence in Belgium for study purposes will need a work permit if they wish to work. The procedure is the same – their employer must apply for a work permit with the regional authority on their behalf.

Appeals and complaints about work visas in Belgium If your application for a work permit is rejected, you can submit a written appeal to the respective regional authorities. You must appeal within 30 days of the decision. It’s important to provide sufficient motivation in your letter to dispute the rejection of your application. Moreover, you’ll need to draft the letter in one of the three national languages of Belgium (Dutch, French, or German).