How to find jobs in Belgium

Self-employment and freelancing in Belgium Belgium has around a million self-employed workers and freelancers, which is close to 20% of the working population. Anyone of working age can set up their own business in Belgium, including foreigners, as long as they have an entitlement to work and follow the correct procedures. You can set up as a sole trader or as a limited company in Belgium. The difference being that there is no distinction between personal and business finances as a sole trader, whereas limited companies are distinct legal entities that have separate accounts. Read more about setting up a business in Belgium and working as a freelancer in Belgium.

Traineeships, internships, and volunteering in Belgium The EU offers traineeships for university graduates via the European Commission Traineeships Office (Bureau de Stages), otherwise internships or summer placements can be arranged by AIESEC (for students and recent graduates) or IAESTE (for students in science, engineering, and applied arts). You can also find internships at Globalplacement and Intern Abroad. For those aged between 17 and 30, the European Voluntary Service (EVS) runs voluntary programs where you work abroad for up to 12 months in exchange for board, food, insurance and a small allowance. Concordia is another organization for volunteer opportunities.

Applying for a job in Belgium Once you have found suitable Belgian jobs, you’ll need to know how to put together a Belgian-style CV and cover letter to make sure your application gets the consideration it deserves. Some jobs may go the alternative route of application and personal statement, but the general requirements in terms of content remain the same. The process for applying for jobs in Belgium is broadly similar to elsewhere in western Europe. You make your application and will then be invited to an interview if selected. The interview process may involve testing and possibly a follow-up interview. Candidates who reach the interview stage will be formally notified whether or not they’ve been successful. Preparation for Belgian job interviews is not that different from how it is in countries such as the UK or US. Dress smartly, research the company in advance so that you are prepared and have some good questions, and keep your behavior formal without becoming too stiff or characterless. You will typically be asked to provide 2-3 professional references, but these won’t be contacted unless you are offered a job. To find out how to prepare your CV and cover letter, in addition to what to expect in a Belgian job interview, you can read our article on Belgian CVs and interview tips. You can also find useful resume templates on sites such as Resume.io.

Support while looking for a job in Belgium Belgian residents can claim unemployment benefits while they are looking for work. However, there are conditions attached to this including having worked for a minimum number of days (between 312 and 624) within a specific period (between 21-42 months) depending on your age. This means that you won’t be eligible for unemployment support when you first move to Belgium if you don’t have a job. Expatica’s guide to Find out more about Belgian social security Read more Employment training opportunities are available by region, although eligibility varies according to circumstances. You can find out more information on the VDAB website for Flanders, the Le Forem website for Wallonia and the Bruxelles-Formation website for the Brussels-Capital Region.

Requirements to work in Belgium Work visas in Belgium All EU/EEA (European Economic Area – EU plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway) and Swiss nationals can work freely in Belgium without the need for a work permit, although if you’re planning to stay longer than three months you’ll need a registration certificate. Expatica’s guide to Read more about Belgian work permits Read more Citizens from elsewhere will generally need a work permit, and certain nationalities will also need a visa to enter the country, although exemptions apply. Language requirements to work in Belgium There are three official languages in Belgium: Dutch is spoken in the Flemish community in the Flanders region to the north of Belgium; French is spoken in Wallonia to the south of Brussels; and German is spoken in the southeast. Between 10–20% of the country, especially those in the Brussels-Capital region, are bilingual and speak both French and Dutch. You would most likely be expected to speak the language of the particular region in which you’ll be working. In some cases, mainly in international companies, English may be sufficient. You can find many language schools in Belgium if you need to improve your language skills. Qualifications to work in Belgium If you come from a country signed up to the Bologna Process you will have your educational qualifications recognized in Belgium. Everyone else should contact NARIC (Flanders) or the Education section of the Ministère de la Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles (Wallonia) to get foreign educational certificates of all levels recognized in Belgium. Certain professions require your qualifications, training, and experience, to be officially recognized or regulated before you can work in Belgium. Check here to find out if you will be working in a regulated profession in Belgium. If you need to acquire a new qualification before moving to Belgium, there are several ways to do this. You can study in Belgium for a diploma or degree, or pick up new job-related skills and certificates from an online learning platform such as Coursera. Tax and social security numbers in Belgium You will need a tax identification number, also known as the National Register Number or National Number, before you can legally start working or set up your own business in Belgium. This is a citizenship number that is usually issued when you move to Belgium. Read more about this in our article on the Belgian tax identification number.

Starting work in Belgium Once you have found and started a job in Belgium, you will probably initially be on a probation period. This could last anywhere between 2-6 months, depending on your job. Your employer should enroll you for certain benefits and protections once you start. This should include social security benefits, statutory pensions entitlements and worker’s compensation insurance. Depending on your employer, you may also be offered the chance to opt in on a company pension to top up your state pension benefit.