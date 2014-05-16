The Belgian education system There are three distinct language communities in Belgium: Dutch

French

German Expatica’s guide to Check our Directory for international schools in Belgium Read more As a result, each community manages its own public education system. Nonetheless, there are some consistencies throughout. The compulsory school age throughout Belgium, for example, is between 6 and 18, divided into primary (6–12 years) and secondary (12–18 years). Before the compulsory school age, there are also pre-primary school facilities for children aged 2.5 years and over. Due to the decentralized organization of education and registration that is not restricted by a catchment area, enrolling in a school can be competitive and requires forward planning.

International schools in Belgium Belgium has a culturally diverse population and is home to many international governmental organizations. This is particularly the case in Brussels, which is the seat of many European and global institutions. About 12.5% of the current population is non-Belgian. This means there is a high number of international schools that promote culturally diverse education and cater specifically to expats. The majority of these schools are located in Brussels, but there are also options in Antwerp, Mons, and others. Expatica’s guide to See our guide to education in Belgium for more information Read more Often expat parents opt to send their children to an international school rather than a local school. This can reduce the disturbance in a child’s education, particularly if you have plans to relocate to another country. Many schools offer English-language education but teach other languages from a young age. Other schools offer bilingual education, teaching different topics in different languages, including French, German, and Japanese. Some international schools require prospective pupils to undergo an entrance test, particularly if they’ll learn a new language. Why opt for an international school International schools here also often have better facilities and offer more extracurricular activity options than public schools. They also adhere to high academic standards and offer internationally recognized qualifications, including the International Baccalaureate, GCSEs and American high school diplomas, which can be beneficial when it comes to applying to higher education outside of Belgium, or finding employment. A few also offer boarding facilities and tailored programs and facilities for children with special educational needs (SEN). Schools receive accreditation by international institutions such as: Council of International Schools (CoIS)

European Council of International Schools (ECIS)

Middle States Association (MSA) Ask about a school’s system of accreditation before enrolling your child. International schools in Belgium cater to a range of ages, with some offering education from preschool all the way to age 18, and others focusing on only pre and primary (up to age 12), sometimes with additional middle school teaching (up to age 15).

Should you send your child to an international school in Belgium? There may be plenty of options when it comes to international schools in Belgium, but how do you decide if you should send your child to one of these schools, rather than a local school? Below you will find a list of the main advantages and disadvantages of international education in Belgium. Advantages More extracurricular activities and better facilities, often including large green areas and sports facilities

The chance to receive internationally recognized qualifications

International schools are home to a global community of teachers and students, and provide culturally diverse learning opportunities

There is usually a strong emphasis on languages and bilingualism

Classes sizes are often small and there is a high teacher to student ratio

If choosing a country-specific school or an IB school, the education system will be more familiar, and offers some consistency for future moves

Parents can communicate with the school in their own language Disadvantages International school fees in Belgium can be costly. However, your employer may be able to subsidize the fees if you are relocating for work.

Children get less of an opportunity to integrate in Belgium culture and languages long term, which might create difficulties if you are moving permanently.

Entry to international schools can depend on child’s academic abilities, assessed through an entrance test.

Not every city has international schools, the majority of schools are located in Brussels.

With high academic standards, some students may feel increased pressure. Education standards in Belgium are generally high, so whatever you choose, you can be assured of a good education for your child.