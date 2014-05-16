childcare-in-belgium

Who can access childcare? All Belgian residents can make use of the public childcare that is subsidized by the government. If you’re looking for a private (and more expensive) childcare service, you’ll likely need to earn a higher salary. To enroll your child into Belgian childcare, you’ll need to demonstrate that your child has received their mandatory polio vaccination. Often, childcare services also require that children are vaccinated against measles, mumps, and rubella. Each region might have its additional vaccine requirements as well. Public childcare is very popular, and you’re usually put on a waiting list. It’s recommended to register with several daycare centers as soon as your pregnancy is confirmed. Brussels. (Photo: Ethan Hu/Unsplash) It’s generally easier to secure a place in a non-subsidized private daycare. These have more places available and at shorter notice. However, because they can set their own fees, private childcare can sometimes cost much as €800 per month, depending on the location and demand. The costs for these services are tax-deductible.

Childcare provided by your employer Sometimes, large institutes offer childcare services to their employees. For instance, some Belgian universities like KU Leuven and UGent have their own crèches for the children of their staff. The European Parliament in Brussels also offers a crèche for the children of members, officials, and parliamentary assistants. Photo: Segun Osunyomi/Unsplash Parents can contact these daycare centers directly to register their children.

Belgian childminders Another common way to look after your child in Belgium is by hiring a childminder. These family-based childcare professionals look after four to eight children aged between zero and seven. Because these groups are smaller than at daycare, your child can get more one-to-one attention. Childminders in Belgium are either affiliated with a public social service or crèche (French: gardienne conventionnée, Dutch: aangesloten onthaalouder) or operate independently (French: gardienne indépendante, Dutch: zelfstandige onthaalouder). Depending on your income, you can get a subsidy for affiliated childminders. Independent childminders do not get subsidized but are tax deductible if you are employed in Belgium.

Nannies, babysitters, and au pairs If you are looking for a more personalized way of childcare, you might consider hiring a nanny, babysitter, or au pair. Nannies and babysitters Both nannies and babysitters work privately and are not required to register with ONE or Kind en Gezin. The best way to find a nanny or babysitter is through a dedicated agency or website, such as Ligue des Familles and Gezinsbond. The advantage of these agencies is that they do background checks on their childcare providers. If you want to hire a nanny or babysitter through your own network, it’s best to ask for their experience and qualifications beforehand. Rates for nannies and babysitters start at around €5 per hour, though most private professionals ask for €8–10 per hour. Generally speaking, these costs are not tax deductible, but it can be helpful to consult a tax expert for specialized advice. Au pairs Similarly to nannies, au pairs look after your children on a regular part-time or full-time basis. However, unlike nannies, au pairs don’t get a salary. Instead, they receive room and board, health insurance, and mandatory monthly pocket money of €450. Photo: Tanaphong Toochinda/Unsplash Au pairs from within the European Union (EU) do not need a Belgian work visa. Those from outside the EU do. Other requirements for au pairs include: They must be aged between 17 and 30

They must have a valid passport or ID card

They must have a basic knowledge of at least one national language

Community childcare initiatives in Belgium Joining a local parent network and playgroup is a great way to meet other families and organize a social activity or play date for your little ones. There are several English-speaking playgroups in and around Brussels, including: Apple Tree Crèche

St Paul’s Fun Tots

Brussels Childbirth Trust (BCT) You can also check Meetups or join a closed online community, such as the Facebook group English Speaking Mums in Brussels.

Childcare costs in Belgium The costs of childcare in Belgium depend on whether you want to use a private or public service. Subsidized public childcare facilities determine their fees based on your income. Private childcare is free to set their own rates. When you enroll your child into public care, they will require an income statement or means-tested fee certificate (inkomenstarief). On average, public childcare costs (in French) will be between €2.68 and €37.87 per day (2022). Both services are tax deductible. As a side note, children in Wallonia between six and 12 can travel for free on public transport (i.e., bus and train). When they travel by train, they’ll need to be accompanied by a ticket holder older than 12. Children under five can also travel for free in Flanders. Again, they need to be in the company of a ticket holder over the age of 12.

Becoming a childcarer in Belgium To set up a daycare center or work as a childminder, you’ll need to provide proof of your professional qualifications (e.g., a diploma, certificate, or proof of experience). If you’ve earned your degree in another EU member state, you can get this recognized in Flanders and Wallonia. Additionally, you’ll need to register with the official childcare agency in your region (i.e., ONE or Kind en Gezin). Because Brussels is a bilingual area, it has its own regulations where you can register with the additional childcare agency Iriscare.