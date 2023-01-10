Pets in Belgium

Registering your pet in Belgium Of course, all cats and dogs in Belgium must be microchipped and registered with the central databases CatID and DogID. Each chip has a unique 15-digit identification number that, if scanned, can be used to access medical details and your contact information. Photo: Reba Spike/Unsplash A veterinarian can microchip your pet and register your and your pet’s information with the central database. Microchipping costs around €50, and registration between €15 and €25, depending on the clinic’s hourly rate. After the procedure, you’ll get a registration certification (which will also be uploaded to the database). Cats need to be registered before the age of 12 weeks and dogs before 8 weeks. If you’re importing your cat or dog from another country, you’ll need to register them within eight days of their arrival. Farm animals such as horses, pigs, sheep, goats, llamas, deer, and poultry must be registered with the Sanitel database.

Pet passports Legally, dogs must have an EU pet passport, even if your relocation is temporary. In fact, dogs automatically get a passport when they are microchipped and registered. Cats or other animals only need a passport if you are planning to travel with them. A vet can issue EU pet passports, which costs about €10. They are valid throughout the member states and contain the followiong information: A description of your pet

Microchip details

Vaccination records

Your contact details. It is valid for the entire lifespan of your pet, provided their vaccinations are up to date.

Pet healthcare in Belgium Veterinary services As everywhere else, veterinarians in Belgium (French: vétérinaire, Dutch: dierenarts) take care of anything pet related. In addition to health checks and dietary consultations, they provide pet registration, vaccination, spaying and neutering, and pet passports. You can find a qualified vet on the following regional databases: Verenigde Dierenartsen (in Flanders)

Union Professionelle Vétérinaire (in Wallonia) Most Belgian vets understand and speak a reasonable level of English. However, it’s always good to check this before making an appointment. Not all vets treat less common animals, such as birds, reptiles, and exotic species. For those pets, it’s better to look for specialized veterinary services (e.g., the VTnac in Brussels). Photo: Hugo Wai/Unsplash When your pet requires emergency care outside of regular working hours, you can approach the following services: S.O.S. Vétérinaire (in Brussels)

Vet&Go

Vet Emergency

VeterinBy Vaccinations You only need to vaccinate your cat, dog, and ferret against rabies if you travel with them across the border. Pets can only receive vaccinations after the age of 12 weeks. You can schedule an appointment with the vet. While other vaccinations are optional, vets usually recommend the following annual shots: Animal Optional vaccine Cat Feline distemper

Parvovirus

Feline herpes

Feline calicivirus

Leucose

Chlamydia Dog Canine distemper

Kennel cough

Hepatitis

Parvovirus

Leptospirosis Neutering and spaying In Belgium, it’s compulsory to sterilize or castrate your cats. Other animals are not required to get neutered or spayed, but you can still approach a vet to get the procedure done. The costs of these services can vary per procedure, breed, and veterinary practice. You can generally expect to pay between €50 and €150 for cats and a bit more for dogs. If you have pet insurance, they will likely not cover the costs unless the procedure is required for health reasons.

Pet sitting services Pet sitters are an invaluable service to care for your animals while you’re away. Photo: Aks Hucleberry/Getty Images There are plenty of online platforms where you can find a sitter, including: Mopets

Pawshake

TrustedHousesitters If you have a bigger budget, you can also try a boarding facility or a pet hotel. These can also offer additional services such as pet grooming.

Lost pets in Belgium The first action after losing a pet is to inform the central database (DogID or CatID). These platforms will post a missing pet alert on their media. You can also place a notice or search for your lost pet on other platforms and sites, such as: Animal Research

AnimalWeb

Europetnet

PetAlert

Tagmefy If you’ve found a pet, you can report it to the police by calling 101. The police will take the lost animal to a shelter, where they can track the owner’s details using the microchip. Additionally, you can send the details and a photo of the animal to the platforms mentioned above.

Costs of keeping a pet Some pets are more expensive to keep than others. For example, horse stables have a hefty price tag compared to dog beds. Since it’s more common to have a cat or a dog, this article focuses on the upkeep of these companion animals. Photo: Rico Van de Voorde/Unsplash According to research by fintech Finty, owning a pet in Belgium is less expensive than in Japan or the United States but more expensive than in China and India. The cost of keeping a cat and a dog differs somewhat, but, generally Belgian households will have the following expenses: Certain one-time costs include: Microchipping (€50) and registration (€15–25)

Rabies vaccination (around €20)

Mandatory neutering or spaying of cats (between €50 and €150, depending on the procedure)

Optional sterilization or castration of dogs (€100–300)

Pet supplies, such as bowls, leashes, and toys (between €50 and €150)

EU pet passport (about €10) You’ll also have recurring monthly and yearly costs, including: Vet consultation costs (€30–50 per visit)

Annual vaccinations (around €50)

Flea and de-worming treatments (around €20/visit, four visits per year)

Pet food (minimum €200–500 per year, depending on the type of food they need) Incentives and subsidies Belgium has several subsidies to promote animal welfare. For example, the Prince Laurent Foundation offers free veterinary care to specific households with limited financial resources. There are also pet incentives on a citywide level. For instance, Brussels offers a one-time bonus to get your cat or dog sterilized or castrated. Antwerp provides a subsidy for chipping and neutering or spaying cats. And Ghent has an animal food bank for pet owners who live on a budget.

Selling a pet in Belgium If you want to sell or rehome your pet, you must abide by the regulations. For example, pet ads on social media, bulletin boards in shops, or other ad-based platforms (both online and offline) are not allowed. Photo: Hasan Almasi/Unsplash Other rules and regulations include: Kittens and puppies cannot be separated from their parents when they are very young (i.e., kittens only after 12 weeks, puppies after 8 weeks)

This pet must be microchipped and registered in the central database

You can only advertise online and in print media specializing in pet sales You can also sell or give away your pet through a recognized animal shelter or licensed breeder. They have broader networks and can ensure your pet finds a good home.