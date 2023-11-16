Opening a bank account in Belgium? Whether you need a savings account or a debit card, get your finances in order with one of these expat-friendly banks:
KBC is a bank and financial services provider. Dedicated to the unique needs of Brussels, their expat-friendly service can help you set up your new life in Belgium. So, whether you’re looking to open a bank account or investment advice, KBC can help.
Hello bank! is an online bank and financial services provider. Their innovative platform provides easy-to-use mobile banking, offering current accounts and credit cards alongside loans and mortgages. So, take the stress out of expat banking by opening a Hello bank! account today.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Santander is a leading retail bank operating throughout Belgium. The bank offers a range of financial products for individuals and businesses alike, including saving accounts, loans, and credit cards. Take care of your finances by signing up with Santander today.
BNP Paribas Fortis is a comprehensive financial services provider tailor-made for expats. With online banking, insurance products, and extended opening hours, they take the financial hassle out of moving to Belgium. From opening a bank account to insuring your car, BNP Paribas Fortis can help.
Keytrade Bank is an online banking and investment platform operating in Belgium. The site offers a range of expat-friendly financial services, from savings accounts and credit cards to investment advice. So, get more from your finances in your new home with Keytrade Bank.
Deutsche Bank is an international retail bank operating across Belgium. They offer a number of expat-friendly financial services in English, including bank accounts, credit cards, and cash withdrawals. Stay on top of your money by taking out an account with Deutsche Bank.
LeoPay provides international mobile and online banking for individuals and businesses. Their easy-to-use service offers free accounts with dedicated IBANs in 10 major currencies, contactless VISA cards, and global transfers. If you’re relocating, LeoPay can help you move with freedom.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets