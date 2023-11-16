Country Flag

Opening a bank account in Belgium? Whether you need a savings account or a debit card, get your finances in order with one of these expat-friendly banks:

Nickel

Nickel offer bank accounts in Belgium, which you can open online or in a newsagent. With no income or nationality requirements, the accounts are available to anyone. Choose from basic, personalized, and premium debit cards. Open your account in just five minutes with Nickel.
MeDirect

MeDirect is a savings and investment bank based in Belgium. If you're looking to get more from your money, speak to their team of financial experts. Expand your investment portfolio, track your stocks and shares, and enjoy in-app accessibility with MeDirect.
KBC

KBC is a bank and financial services provider. Dedicated to the unique needs of Brussels, their expat-friendly service can help you set up your new life in Belgium. So, whether you’re looking to open a bank account or investment advice, KBC can help.

ING Belgium

ING Belgium is a leading retail bank providing a wide range of expat-friendly services. They offer mobile and online banking for individuals and companies and have branches located across Belgium. So, whether you're looking for an IBAN or a business loan, ING Belgium are well-placed to help.
Hello bank!

Hello bank! is an online bank and financial services provider. Their innovative platform provides easy-to-use mobile banking, offering current accounts and credit cards alongside loans and mortgages. So, take the stress out of expat banking by opening a Hello bank! account today.

N26

N26 is an online bank providing mobile banking across Europe and North America. They offer a range of financial services, from current accounts to investment products, that can be easily managed in the N26 app. So, whatever your banking needs when moving abroad, N26 can help.
Revolut

Revolut is a mobile banking app that operates internationally. Their easy-to-use app lets you open a bank account in minutes, with pricing options for every budget. Whether you want to transfer money internationally or simply save on your everyday payments, sign up with Revolut today.
Wise

Wise is an online banking and money transfer platform. Their services include global money transfers and multi-currency accounts, letting users receive payments in nine currencies. Make your move abroad seamless with the low-fee personal and business services on offer with Wise.
Other listings of Banks

Santander

Santander is a leading retail bank operating throughout Belgium. The bank offers a range of financial products for individuals and businesses alike, including saving accounts, loans, and credit cards. Take care of your finances by signing up with Santander today.

BNP Paribas Fortis

BNP Paribas Fortis is a comprehensive financial services provider tailor-made for expats. With online banking, insurance products, and extended opening hours, they take the financial hassle out of moving to Belgium. From opening a bank account to insuring your car, BNP Paribas Fortis can help.

Keytrade Bank

Keytrade Bank is an online banking and investment platform operating in Belgium. The site offers a range of expat-friendly financial services, from savings accounts and credit cards to investment advice. So, get more from your finances in your new home with Keytrade Bank.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank is an international retail bank operating across Belgium. They offer a number of expat-friendly financial services in English, including bank accounts, credit cards, and cash withdrawals. Stay on top of your money by taking out an account with Deutsche Bank.

LeoPay

LeoPay provides international mobile and online banking for individuals and businesses. Their easy-to-use service offers free accounts with dedicated IBANs in 10 major currencies, contactless VISA cards, and global transfers. If you’re relocating, LeoPay can help you move with freedom.

