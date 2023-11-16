Looking for a home away from home? Find your new temporary home with these expat-friendly short-term and serviced apartments letting agencies in Belgium:
RentMore are a serviced apartment agency operating in Belgium. Their range of luxury units in Brussels and Antwerp provide medium- and long-term lets for expats. From individual studios to spacious family apartments, you could find your next home with RentMore.
Citadines Apart’Hotel Brussels provides fully-furnished serviced apartments in the heart of the Belgian capital. Their range of professional lets offers you comfortable accommodation however long you plan to stay in Brussels. So, if you’re moving to Brussels, find your new home from home with Citadines Apart’Hotel.
Thon Hotels is an international hotel chain operating across Norway, Belgium and the Netherlands. They have eight locations in Brussels, providing a range of well-appointed hotel rooms and serviced, fully-furnished apartments. If you’re staying in Brussels, stay in comfort with Thon Hotels.
Brussels Destination is an online portal for short-term lets in Brussels. The site connects users with over 350 short-term stay locations throughout the Belgian capital. So, wherever you’re going to be based in Brussels, find the right temporary home for you with Brussels Destination.
Bed & Brussels is an online portal for short-stay lets in Brussels. Their dedicated listings can connect you with over 250 traditional bed and breakfasts in the city. So, if you’re visiting Brussels, you’ll find the accommodation that meets your needs with Bed & Brussels.
Aflats is a temporary lettings agency specializing in furnished flats and apartments. Operating in Antwerp and Mechelen, they provide high-quality short-term homes for the expat market. So, if you’re heading to Belgium for a weekend or a while, find your new temporary home with Aflats.
Arass Hotel*** & Business Flats offer professional short-stay accommodation in the heart of Antwerp. Their fully-equipped rooms and apartments provide home-from-home short-term lets for expats and tourists. So, if you’re heading to Antwerp, Arass Hotel*** & Business Flats could have the accommodation for you.
Charles Home is a letting agency offering luxury serviced apartments in Brussels. They provide expat-friendly medium- and long-term fully-furnished lets in several locations across the city. So, whatever your reason for relocating, you’ll soon feel at home in Brussels with Charles Home.
DVM Belgium is an expat-friendly property management company based in Brussels. They offer short and long term lettings for their portfolio of professionally finished, serviced apartments. So, make your move to Brussels easier and find your new home with DVM Belgium.
Home Consult is a real estate and property management specialist operating across Belgium. They offer a dedicated relocation package for expats, providing advice and support in the Belgium property market. So, if you’re moving to Belgium, let Home Consult find your new dream home.
Home in Brussels is a letting agency based in Brussels. Their dedicated, multilingual team manage a portfolio of 500 properties in and around the capital, from studios to family homes. So, if you’re moving to Brussels, take advantage of the expat-friendly offer of Home in Brussels.
Adolf Hoste Business Flats provide serviced apartments for professionals in the heart of Ghent. The flats are fully-equipped for individuals and couples and located near local amenities including shops, restaurants, and transport links. So, if you’re relocating to Ghent, enjoy city center living at Adolfe Hoste Business Flats.
Marriott Executive Apartments provide short-term accommodation for business professionals. Their luxury serviced apartments near Place Luxembourg offer the comfort of home with the amenities of a hotel. So, if you’re looking for your next home from home in Brussels, check into Marriott Executive Apartments.
Immobe Apartment Rentals is a letting agency operating across Belgium. They have a portfolio of furnished houses and apartments available for medium and long-term for individuals, couples and families. So, if you’re relocating to Belgium, check out Immobe Apartment Rentals and find your next home.
Belsquare Residence is a serviced apartment complex in the heart of Brussels. Located in the Montgomery area, their luxury residence contains 30 fully-furnished apartments tailored to international professionals. So, if you’re moving to the Belgian capital, find your new home with Belsquare Residence.
Martin’s All Suites is a four-star aparthotel located in the centre of Louvain-la-Neuve. It provides luxury short- and long-term serviced apartments and suites for individuals, couples and families. So, take advantage of all the home comforts and excellent services at Martin’s All Suites.
In-Lease is a furniture rental service operating across Europe. They provide flexible household furniture rentals to meet your unique needs. So, whether you need short-term budget solutions or long-term luxury rentals, In-Lease has the right furniture to make your new house a home.
Nestpick is an online international property portal. Using their platform, you’ll find a wide range of mid-to-long term rental properties, from professional lets to student housing. So, whether you’re moving to Madrid or Manchester, find your next home on Nestpick.
SilverDoor Apartments provide serviced apartments for international professionals. With over 200,000 lets available in 94 countries, their team provides a dedicated service for expats moving abroad. Whether you’re relocating to Macau or Montreal, let SilverDoor Apartments find your new home.
Booking.com is an online global marketplace for hotels and short-term rentals. Their easy-to-use platform connects users with accommodation in over 220 countries worldwide, from hotel rooms to whole houses. So, wherever you’re relocating, see if Booking.com can help make the move a little easier.
HouseTrip is an online holiday rental platform operating throughout the world. Powered by the experts at TripAdvisor, it offers vacationers the chance to find their new home-from-home across Europe. From Amsterdam to the Algarve, find your dream holiday let with HouseTrip.
