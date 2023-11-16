Country Flag

SIM Cards and Mobile Phones

Having a Belgian cell phone number can make life a lot easier. Here are some expat-friendly mobile phone carriers in Belgium to help with your move abroad:

hey!

hey! is a telecoms operator in Belgium. They use the Orange network to provide a reliable mobile connection all over the country and abroad. With incentives such as increased data every three months, and subscriptions you can customize online, it's never been easier to switch. Find a plan with hey! that suits your needs today.
Aanbieders

Aanbieders is an online comparison and utility connection service operating in Belgium. Compare energy, internet, mobile, and more, or let their team of experts help you get connected in your new home. Wherever you're moving to in Belgium, Aanbieders can make it easier.
Orange

Orange is a mobile phone and home broadband provider operating in Belgium. They have a range of expat-friendly phone and home internet options, with deals available if you choose more than one product. Get connected in Belgium with Orange.
Scarlet

Scarlet is a home telecom provider operating in Belgium. They offer a range of services for the home, including internet, home phone, and TV. They also offer mobile phone connection. Choose your option or bundle them together into a discount package and stay connected with Scarlet.
Proximus

Proximus is a leading telecom company operating in Belgium. They have a range of expat-friendly products, from home internet and TV to mobile subscriptions. If you're setting up life in your new home, get the connections you need with Proximus.
Mobile Vikings

Mobile Vikings is a leading mobile phone operator in Belgium. You’ll find a range of expat-friendly mobile products on their English website. This includes everything from phone subscriptions and prepaid SIMs to mobile broadband. Make your new country feel like home with Mobile Vikings.

Other listings of SIM Cards and Mobile Phones

Sim Options

Sim Options is an online marketplace specializing in international SIM cards. Their wide selection of SIM cards means you can choose from location, tariff, and operator to find the right connection for you. Wherever your life takes you, get connected in your new home with Sim Options.

