Trying to understand the healthcare system in Belgium? To give you and your family the best care, contact one of these expat-friendly healthcare services and find the right care for you.
LUNA provides psychosocial counseling and medical treatment for people in Flanders with unwanted or unplanned pregnancies. Their website provides information on dealing with an unplanned pregnancy, decision-making, and the abortion procedure. Visit LUNA online to explore your options.
apotheek.be/pharmacie.be is a website for finding pharmacies, healthcare, medicines and pharmacists in your area in Belgium. They also offer an out-of-hours pharmacy in some Belgian cities and information on healthcare. Search their online directory to find your nearest pharmacy.
Alles over kanker is a Flemish website providing answers to cancer-related questions. They offer detailed information on different forms of cancer as well as treatment and living with the illness. They also signpost helplines and support. Visit Alles over kanker to learn more.
Exaequo is a Belgian non-profit based in Wallonia and Brussels promoting the sexual health of men who have sex with men. They provide free HIV and syphilis screenings and facilitate STI check-ups. They also advise on PrEP and HIV+ and gay friendly doctors. Visit Exaequo for advice and support.
SOS Viol is a Belgian French-language helpline for survivors of sexual assault. They provide psychological, social, and legal help for those experiencing sexual violence and direct them to medical services. In addition, they offer advice to loved ones of victims. Call SOS Viol free and anonymously.
Sexueel geweld/Violences Sexuelles/Sexuelle Gewalt is a federal Belgian website for people affected by sexual violence. Information is available in French, German, and Dutch. They provide support to victims including healthcare, giving statements, and mythbusting. Visit their website to learn more.
ITG Helpcenter provides health consultations for people in Antwerp at risk of becoming infected with HIV and other STIs. They offer risk evaluations and anonymous HIV tests. The service is predominantly for members of certain at-risk groups, so visit their website to find out more.
Zanzu is a sexual health website provided by Sensoa, the Belgian sexual health service. It offers information on all things sex-related in 14 languages. Their web pages cover family planning, STIs, sexuality, relationships, and other sexual health issues. Check out Zanzu to learn more.
Allesoverseks.be is a website from Sensoa, the Belgian center for sexual health. It provides information on all sexual health matters, from practical concerns to STIs, contraception, pregnancy, and relationships. Visit Allesoverseks.be to find all the answers to your sex-related questions.
