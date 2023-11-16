Country Flag

English and International Bookstores

Looking for the latest English bestsellers in your new home? Explore our listings of English and international bookstores in Belgium:

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of English and International Bookstores

Passa Porta

Passa Porta is a bookstore located in the heart of Brussels. The store offers titles from around the world, as well as a unique, multilingual meeting place in the capital. If you’re looking for your new favorite bookstore, check out Passa Porta today.

Visit website

The Children’s Library

The Children’s Library at the Crousse Community Centre is a library focusing on children and young adult literature. Based in Brussels, the volunteer-run organization has a large selection of English books, with the stock constantly renewed. Visit the Children’s Library today.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing