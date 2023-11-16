Looking for the latest English bestsellers in your new home? Explore our listings of English and international bookstores in Belgium:
Passa Porta is a bookstore located in the heart of Brussels. The store offers titles from around the world, as well as a unique, multilingual meeting place in the capital. If you’re looking for your new favorite bookstore, check out Passa Porta today.
The Children’s Library at the Crousse Community Centre is a library focusing on children and young adult literature. Based in Brussels, the volunteer-run organization has a large selection of English books, with the stock constantly renewed. Visit the Children’s Library today.
