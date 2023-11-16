Finding the right health cover for you and your loved ones can be stressful. Make things easier with our listings of expat-friendly health insurance providers in Belgium:
Allianz is a world leader in providing international health insurance. Their range of premiums provides professionally-designed solutions for expat lifestyles. So, wherever your life takes you, make sure you have the right health protection for you and your family with Allianz Care.
Aetna International is a leading international health insurance provider with over 160 years experience. They have a network of over 1.1 million expat-friendly medical providers around the world. So, wherever you are you’ll be able to find the right healthcare cover for you in your new home.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Insured Nomads is an international insurance company tailored to the needs of the digital nomad generation. Whether you’re traveling abroad or making the move to a new lifestyle, you’ll find the right coverage for you with the innovative experts at Insured Nomads.
PassportCard is an international health insurance provider. As Allianz Partners, they offer innovative health coverage for individuals, families, and businesses. Access their 24/7 helpline and get peace of mind wherever you’re moving in the world with PassportCard.
Global Underwriters is an international insurance company specializing in travel coverage. They offer a range of travel-based policies, including group and business travel, as well as specialized crisis response cover for those traveling to unstable locations.
IMG is an international travel health insurance provider. Whether you’re backpacking around the world, moving abroad, or simply going on vacation, IMG has the right policy for you. Get a quote today and see what you could save with IMG.
BELEXPAT is a broker specializing in international health insurance. Their dedicated expat-friendly professionals provide independent, individually-tailored advice and support for those seeking international health cover. So, whatever your medical needs, get the right cover for you and your family with BELEXPAT.
Clements Worldwide provides international insurance solutions to expats. Their Auto, Personal Property, Income Protection, Life, and Health policies for the global community come with over 70 years’ experience. With Clements Worldwide, get the right protection wherever you are in the world.
Bupa Global is one of the world’s leading health insurance companies. They operate one of the largest networks with almost 1.6 million medical providers globally. As their customer, you can also benefit from the same level of cover at home or away, with access to leading specialists without the need for a referral, and access to multilingual assistance 24/7.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets