House Cleaning Services

Want your new home to look like a palace? Check out our listing of expat-friendly house cleaning services in Belgium and keep things nice and tidy:

Donkeh Cleaning Services

Donkeh Cleaning Services is a cleaning company operating in Belgium. Their family-run service offers environmentally-friendly cleaning for business and personal premises. They also provide a service tailored to those expats moving home. Let Donkeh clean your home and office.
GMFC Cleaning & Facility Services

GMFC Cleaning & Facility Services provide household and corporate maintenance services. Alongside cleaning and property management, they provide a dedicated expat service for end of tenancy cleaning and restoration. So, take the stress out of expat life with GMFC Cleaning and Facility Services.
