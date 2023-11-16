Country Flag

Want to further your career opportunities in Belgium? Our directory of expat-friendly business schools in Belgium can help you choose your next career move:

United International Business Schools Brussels

The United International Business School is a global leader in providing business education. At their locations in Antwerp and Brussels, they offer undergraduate, graduate and executive programs for tomorrow’s business leaders. So, make your career start brighter at the United International Business School.

United International Business Schools Antwerp

The United International Business School is a global leader in providing business education. At their locations in Antwerp and Brussels, they offer undergraduate, graduate and executive programs for tomorrow’s business leaders. So, make your career start brighter at the United International Business School.

Vlerick Business School

Vlerick Business School is a leading international business school with campuses across Belgium. The school is triple-accredited and offers a range of MBA, Doctoral programs and more in a global learning community. So, if you’re looking for a world-leading business education, check out what’s on offer at Vlerick.

Antwerp Management School

Antwerp Management School is a leading international business school. The school delivers state-of-the-art management teaching embedded in sustainable values and business and organizational theory. So, whatever your professional goals Antwerp Management School is well-placed to help you become a future global leader.

