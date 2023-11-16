Country Flag
Get professional advice on your visa or residency in Belgium with our directory of immigration lawyers and services:

Featured

Transworld International

Transworld International offers worldwide relocation, moving, and storage services. Their multilingual team help at origin and destination with immigration, lease cancellations, home and school search, removals, and settling in. Independent, family-owned, and Belgium-based with FAIM and FAIM-DSP labels. Get a free quote today.
Other listings of Immigration Lawyers and Services

Art Of Living

Art Of Living is a relocation agency based in Belgium. From families to multi-national companies, their dedicated team of experts take the stress out of moving to Belgium. So, whatever your needs, Art Of Living will ensure your relocation is as seamless as possible.
Fragomen Global

Fragomen Global is a leading firm of international immigration lawyers. Since 1951, their dedicated team of professionals has provided advice, support, and expertise for expats throughout the world. So, whatever your immigration needs for your new home, Fragomen Global is well-placed to help.
Expat Management Group

Expat Management Group is a mobility management group of recognized legal experts based in Belgium and the Netherlands. They deliver specialized immigration, taxation and relocation services and provide high quality business advice to both individuals and corporate clients.
