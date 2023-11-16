Looking to scale-up your business in your new home? Check out our listing of expat-friendly co-working spaces in Belgium that can help your business grow:
Servcorp is a serviced office provider with locations in Belgium. They provide a range of serviced corporate accommodation, including offices, meeting rooms, virtual offices, and much more. Wherever you are in the world, give your business the right home with Servcorp.
The Library Group is a workspace provider based in Brussels. At their three stylish locations they offer co-working spaces, private offices and meeting room rentals. So, whether you’re a freelancer or established company, get more from your workplace with The Library Group.
The Mug is a co-working space in central Brussels. Their cozy, comfortable workspaces offer co-working, meeting rooms, and private offices. Their location is available to access 24/7. So, whenever the inspiration takes you, The Mug has the right working environment for you.
Factory Forty is a co-working space located in the heart of Brussels. It has a range of workspace options flexible to your needs, from virtual services to private offices – you can even work in the garden. So, whatever your business needs, Factory Forty has the workspace option for you.
Betacowork is a state-of-the-art co-working space in Brussels. Their vibrant, co-working communities provide innovative spaces for businesses of all sizes, from start-ups to established brands. So, wherever you are on your journey, take your business to the next level with Betacowork.
