Staying connected can help you integrate into your new life abroad. To help you get set up, here are some expat-friendly TV and internet providers in Belgium:
Mobile Vikings is a leading mobile phone operator in Belgium. You’ll find a range of expat-friendly mobile products on their English website. This includes everything from phone subscriptions and prepaid SIMs to mobile broadband. Make your new country feel like home with Mobile Vikings.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Expat in Belgium provides a platform for expats to connect with local tradespeople. Their service helps connect expats with professional satellite television installers across Belgium. So, if you’re missing your favorite UK or US TV shows, see how Expat in Belgium can help you catch up.
View TV Abroad is an online subscription service for US and UK TV shows. It lets you watch TV shows from home live or on-demand from wherever you are in the world. So, from Eastenders to Ru Paul’s Drag Race, you’ll never miss your favorite show again.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets