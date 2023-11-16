Country Flag

Pet Relocation

Taking your four-legged friends with you to your new home? Get all the pet care you need in Belgium with these expat-friendly animal services:

Global International Relocation

Global International Relocation is a relocations service based in Portugal. Their team of relocation experts can help you with moves to over 185 countries around the world, whether you’re moving family, files, or fine art. Start your new life right with Global International Relocation.

Schumacher Cargo

Schumacher Cargo is an international logistics and shipping company. Based in the US, their services can help with every step of your relocation abroad, from beloved pets to beloved cars. If you’re relocating abroad, see if Schumacher Cargo can take you there.

Pet Relocation

Pet Relocation is a specialist in international relocations for your furry friends. Based in the US, their expert team can help you move your four-legged family to your new home. Wherever you next adventure takes you, bring the whole family along with Pet Relocation.

