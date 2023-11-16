Country Flag

Online shopping can be difficult in French and Dutch. Make your next checkout easier with our directory listings of expat-friendly online shopping sites:

Groupon

Groupon is an online marketplace offering discounts and deals in Belgium. Whether you're looking for bargain spa getaways, great gift ideas, or the best new gadgets, you'll find them on Groupon. Get more from your new home with Groupon.
Amanvida

Amanvida is an online organic food, health, and lifestyle store. They have a range of biological products, from snacks and drinks to beauty products and home textiles. Make all aspects of your family life more environmentally-friendly with Amanvida.
Foodbag

Foodbag is a meal-kit provider operating in Belgium. Their range of recipe boxes are crammed with the freshest ingredients and delivered straight to your door. For an innovative twist on cooking at home, sign up to Foodbag and expand your kitchen horizons.

US Delivered

US Delivered is a virtual mailbox for all your US-based purchases. Using their platform, expats from around the world can shop at their favorite US online stores with ease. See what you could save by buying through US delivered today.

