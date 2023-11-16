Country Flag

Groceries and Food Delivery

Hungry to try some local flavors in your new home? From recipe box deliveries to supermarkets and grocery stores, get to grips with mealtimes with our listings of groceries and food delivery in Belgium:

Gorillas

Gorillas is an online supermarket operating in Belgium. The app-based store offers delivery to your door within minutes. From fresh foods to pantry staples, you can choose from a wide range of products (1,000+) that are delivered instantly. Shop differently in Belgium with Gorillas.
Takeaway.com

Takeaway.com is a food delivery service operating across Belgium. Using their website and app, you'll be able to order food from your favorite restaurants and take-outs in your neighborhood. Whether you're living in Bruges or Brussels, find tonight's dinner on Takeaway.com.
DrankDozijn

DrankDozijn is an online alcohol retailer operating in Belgium. They have a wide range of alcohol, from the best locally-brewed beers to wines and spirits from around the world. Get your favorite drinks delivered straight to your home with DrankDozijn.
Amanvida

Amanvida is an online organic food, health, and lifestyle store. They have a range of biological products, from snacks and drinks to beauty products and home textiles. Make all aspects of your family life more environmentally-friendly with Amanvida.
HelloFresh

HelloFresh is an online meal-kit provider operating in Belgium. Their innovative range of recipes provides a healthy, stress-free alternative for mealtime. Whether you're looking for innovative meals for two or quick-and-easy family favorites, you'll find them with HelloFresh.
Marley Spoon

Marley Spoon is a meal-kit provider operating in Belgium. With their innovative recipe boxes, you'll have fresh local ingredients delivered to your front door. For an inventive twist on home cooking, sign up for Marley Spoon and get ready to cook up some creativity in the kitchen.
British Corner Shop

British Corner Shop is an online retailer selling British products internationally. They stock over 12,000 UK food and drink products, including well-known brands and supermarket favorites. From crumpets to custard, British Corner Shop delivers a taste of Britain to wherever you are in the world.

Ekomenu

Ekomenu is a 100% organic meal kit service in Belgium. They offer healthy options that are good for you and good for the environment, and there’s a meal plan for every type of diet. Design your vitamin-packed menu and rustle up something delicious with Ekomenu.

Deliveroo

Deliveroo is a website and app offering take-out and grocery deliveries. Simply use your location to find out what you can get delivered. Download the app to track your delivery right to your door, and get notified when it’s on its way. Get Deliveroo to order meals and groceries easily.

