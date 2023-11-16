Featured Gorillas Gorillas is an online supermarket operating in Belgium. The app-based store offers delivery to your door within minutes. From fresh foods to pantry staples, you can choose from a wide range of products (1,000+) that are delivered instantly. Shop differently in Belgium with Gorillas. Visit website

Featured Takeaway.com Takeaway.com is a food delivery service operating across Belgium. Using their website and app, you'll be able to order food from your favorite restaurants and take-outs in your neighborhood. Whether you're living in Bruges or Brussels, find tonight's dinner on Takeaway.com. Visit website

Featured DrankDozijn DrankDozijn is an online alcohol retailer operating in Belgium. They have a wide range of alcohol, from the best locally-brewed beers to wines and spirits from around the world. Get your favorite drinks delivered straight to your home with DrankDozijn. Visit website

Featured Amanvida Amanvida is an online organic food, health, and lifestyle store. They have a range of biological products, from snacks and drinks to beauty products and home textiles. Make all aspects of your family life more environmentally-friendly with Amanvida. Visit website

Featured HelloFresh HelloFresh is an online meal-kit provider operating in Belgium. Their innovative range of recipes provides a healthy, stress-free alternative for mealtime. Whether you're looking for innovative meals for two or quick-and-easy family favorites, you'll find them with HelloFresh. Visit website

Featured Marley Spoon Marley Spoon is a meal-kit provider operating in Belgium. With their innovative recipe boxes, you'll have fresh local ingredients delivered to your front door. For an inventive twist on home cooking, sign up for Marley Spoon and get ready to cook up some creativity in the kitchen. Visit website

Featured British Corner Shop British Corner Shop is an online retailer selling British products internationally. They stock over 12,000 UK food and drink products, including well-known brands and supermarket favorites. From crumpets to custard, British Corner Shop delivers a taste of Britain to wherever you are in the world. Visit website