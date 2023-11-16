Moving to Belgium? Make your first few days in your new home easier by checking into one of these expat-friendly hotels and apartment complexes:
HouseSitMatch.com is an online portal for housesitters and pet sitters across the world. The platform allows home and pet owners to connect with an online community of sitters when they go away. If you’re planning to travel and looking for a sitter, visit HouseSitMatch.com.
Hotels.com is an online booking platform. The site has thousands of accommodation listings located around the world. From hotels and hostels to luxury villas and short-stay apartments, there is something for every taste. So, make your move that little bit easier with Hotels.com.
Thon Hotels is an international hotel chain operating across Norway, Belgium and the Netherlands. They have eight locations in Brussels, providing a range of well-appointed hotel rooms and serviced, fully-furnished apartments. If you’re staying in Brussels, stay in comfort with Thon Hotels.
Arass Hotel*** & Business Flats offer professional short-stay accommodation in the heart of Antwerp. Their fully-equipped rooms and apartments provide home-from-home short-term lets for expats and tourists. So, if you’re heading to Antwerp, Arass Hotel*** & Business Flats could have the accommodation for you.
Aspria is an exclusive private members club with locations throughout Europe. Their premium range of health, fitness, and relaxation facilities will assess every aspect of your lifestyle and wellbeing. So, whatever your needs, indulge yourself at a luxurious Aspria location near you.
Radisson BLU Astrid Hotel is a luxury hotel located in the center of Antwerp. The hotel offers fashionable, well-appointed rooms and first-class amenities a short walk from the city’s main station. Whatever your reasons for visiting Antwerp, take your stay to the next level with Radisson BLU.
Booking.com is an online global marketplace for hotels and short-term rentals. Their easy-to-use platform connects users with accommodation in over 220 countries worldwide, from hotel rooms to whole houses. So, wherever you’re relocating, see if Booking.com can help make the move a little easier.
HouseTrip is an online holiday rental platform operating throughout the world. Powered by the experts at TripAdvisor, it offers vacationers the chance to find their new home-from-home across Europe. From Amsterdam to the Algarve, find your dream holiday let with HouseTrip.
