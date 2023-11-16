Need a new favorite coffee shop? Impress your new friends and colleagues with a trip to one of these expat-friendly cafés in Belgium:
Tagawa is a Japanese grocery store and cafe with three locations in Brussels. Specializing in homemade food, the store has a range of sushi, sashimi, bento, and much more. Enjoy all your favorite flavors from the land of the rising sun at Tagawa.
Hoffy’s is a Jewish restaurant and delicatessen in central Antwerp. For over 30 years, their fully-Kosher menu has been enjoyed by locals and visitors from all backgrounds. With a wide array of dishes and delicacies, you’ll find a taste of home at Hoffy’s.
