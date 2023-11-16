Looking for the perfect primary school in Belgium? Here’s our list of expat-friendly/international elementary schools in Belgium to help you out:
The British School of Brussels is one of Belgium’s leading international schools. Providing a caring, structured education for children aged 1 to 18, the school has a global community of students and staff. So, whatever your child’s needs, find the right education for them at the British School of Brussels.
Pearson Online Academy is an online school accessible around the world. The school provides professional, accredited K-12 education from a leading name in virtual learning. Wherever you and your family are in the world, see how Pearson Online Academy can help your children learn.
InterHigh is an online school accessible internationally. Since 2005, the platform has provided an interactive online primary, secondary, and sixth-form education embedded in the UK system. For education from trained professionals at your own home, choose InterHigh.
The European School of Mol is an international school providing a multilingual education. Since 1960, it has educated children aged 3 to 18 from around the world. The school teaches in four languages (Dutch, English, French and German) as students prepare for the European Baccalaureate.
Antwerp International School is a leading provider of expat-friendly education for children aged 3-18. Alongside state-of-the-art facilities and personalized teaching, AIS is the only Belgian school to offer all three International Baccalaureate programs. So, whatever your child’s needs, they can thrive at Antwerp International School.
International Montessori Schools provide a thoughtfully prepared educational environment for children aged 1 to 18. At their six locations across Brussels, they offer creative, empowering Montessori learning alongside the rigorous International Baccalaureate program. So, give your kids the best start in life with the International Montessori Schools.
The International School of Leuven is an independent primary school in Leuven. The school teaches globally-focused, mixed-aged classes in English for children aged 2 to 12 years. So, if you’re looking for a creative education for your children in Leuven, consider the ISL.
The International School of Flanders (ISF) is an international school with two state-of-the-art locations in Belgium – ISF Waterloo and ISF Tervuren – they teach children aged 2 to 18 in a vibrant, international learning community. So, if you’re looking for a diverse education for your children, consider ISF.
Agnès School is an independent primary school in Brussels. The school offers all-round bilingual education for children aged 2-11, with an academic framework embedded in the Catholic ethos. So, if your family’s moving to Brussels, Agnés School could have the right education options for your children.
ACE International is an English-speaking international school in Brussels. With separate junior and senior schools, ACE offers the internationally renowned Cambridge Curriculum for children aged 3-18. So, whatever your child’s academic needs and goals, they’ll receive a supportive, family-centered education at ACE.
The European Schools of Brussels are a network of leading independent schools with locations across the city. The schools offer a global education for students from 3 to 18 years. So, for a leading education in the heart of Brussels, consider the European School of Brussels.
The International School of Ghent is an independent day school. It provides an internationally-focused education for children aged 2 to 12 years at a purpose-built campus on the outskirts of Ghent. So, give your child the best start in life at the International School of Ghent.
International School of Belgium is an independent school located near Antwerp. The school provides a globally-focused education from kindergarten through to pre-university studies including IGCSE and International Baccalaureate. So, whatever your child’s age, they’ll find an extensive education at the International School of Belgium.
The British Junior Academy of Brussels is an independent English-speaking primary school. Located in the Montgomery area of Brussels, the school provides a caring, structured environment for children aged 3 to 11. Whatever your child’s needs, find the right education for them at the British Junior Academy.
Internationale Deutsche Schule Brüssel is a German-speaking school in Brussels. Embedded in the German school system, it educates children aged 2 to 18 regardless of their mother tongue. So, if you’re looking for a German education for your children in Brussels, consider the Internationale Deutsche Schule Brüssel.
La Maison des Enfants Montessori Children’s House is a leading Montessori school in Brussels for children aged 2 to 6. The school’s curriculum builds social and moral character in students within a stimulating academic program. So, give your child a strong foundation in life with La Maison des Enfants.
Montessori House Brussels is an independent school in the heart of Brussels. It was the first school in the city to offer a bilingual Montessori education. It teaches children aged between 2 and 6 years in French and English classes embedded in Montessori learning.
Montessori Kids is a bilingual primary school with 20 years experience. Based outside Brussels, it provides French and English education to children aged 18 mths to 12 yrs. Each class has two teachers speaking their respective mother tongue, so your child will get the best of both languages.
Brussels International Catholic School is an independent school located in the heart of Brussels. The school offers a bilingual education with a Catholic ethos for children aged 2 to 18 years. Brussels International Catholic School is also registered as a Cambridge International School.
Da Vinci International School Antwerp is a leading international school based in the heart of Antwerp. For over 20 years, the school has provided a well-rounded, high-quality education for children aged 2 to 18. So, if you’re looking for an international education for your children in Antwerp, consider Da Vinci International School.
Bogaerts International School is a leading independent school located in Brussels. Set in a wooded parkland campus, the school offers all three IB programs in a welcoming, global community. So, if you’re looking for a vibrant, family-oriented education for your children, consider Bogaerts.
The French International School of Brussels is a bilingual independent school. It provides a high-quality education in French and English for students from kindergarten thru high school. If you’re looking for an education based on French official programs, consider The French International School of Brussels.
The European School of Bruxelles-Argenteuil is an independent international school located near Brussels. The school provides a multilingual education within a vibrant, global community of staff and students. So, if you want an international education for your child, consider the European School of Bruxelles-Argenteuil.
The Brussels American School is a leading provider of US-embedded education in Belgium. The school is located in the leafy town of Sterrebeek and provides teaching from kindergarten thru 12th grade. So, however old your children, find the right education for them at Brussels American School.
SHAPE International School is a school serving the children of military personnel associated with SHAPE. The school offers children education in a range of languages from kindergarten through to high school. The school is located north of the southern Belgian city of Mons.
The British International School of Brussels is a leading British school in Brussels. Accredited by the Council of British International Schools, the school provides English-speaking education for children from 2 to 11. So, if you’re looking for a British school in Brussels, try the British International School.
