Are you a budding culture-vulture? Get under the skin of your new home with a visit to some of these expat-friendly museums and cultural centers:
The Children’s Library at the Crousse Community Centre is a library focusing on children and young adult literature. Based in Brussels, the volunteer-run organization has a large selection of English books, with the stock constantly renewed. Visit the Children’s Library today.
Brussels Shakespeare Society is a theater group based in Brussels. Founded in 1975, the society has produced a number of Shakespeare plays, alongside other works both historical and modern. If you’re looking to get back onto the stage in Brussels, find out about the Brussels Shakespeare Society.
The American Theatre Company is a volunteer-run, non-profit amateur theatre company based in Brussels. Since 1969, the company has produced a diverse range of American plays from all genres. If you enjoy amateur theatre, be sure to check out the American Theatre Company in Brussels.
The Belgian Academy of Culture and History provides cultural and historical teaching. They offer a 4-month integration course tailored to the needs of expats moving to Belgium. So, if you want to better understand your new home, the Belgian Academy of Culture and History can help.
StubHub is an international online ticketing portal operating in Belgium. Their easy-to-use platform lets you buy and resell sought-after tickets for the biggest live sports and entertainment events. Whether you want tickets for a top-tier soccer match or your favorite singer, find them with StubHub.
