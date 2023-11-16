Whether you're covering your health or securing the contents of your home, a great insurance policy gives you peace of mind. Explore our directory of insurance companies in Belgium.
Baloise Insurance offers coverage for your household, vehicle, travel, and more. Their comprehensive insurance means you’re protected against significant risks. From your treasured possessions to cybersecurity, protect your home and more with Baloise Insurance.
Insured Nomads is an international insurance company tailored to the needs of the digital nomad generation. Whether you’re traveling abroad or making the move to a new lifestyle, you’ll find the right coverage for you with the innovative experts at Insured Nomads.
Global Underwriters is an international insurance company specializing in travel coverage. They offer a range of travel-based policies, including group and business travel, as well as specialized crisis response cover for those traveling to unstable locations.
IMG is an international travel health insurance provider. Whether you’re backpacking around the world, moving abroad, or simply going on vacation, IMG has the right policy for you. Get a quote today and see what you could save with IMG.
Hopala is an insurance comparison and brokerage platform in Belgium that specializes in home and car cover. Their team of experts compares premiums from the biggest insurers in Belgium to ensure you get the right coverage for your home or vehicle. Get covered with Hopala.
BNP Paribas Fortis is a comprehensive financial services provider tailor-made for expats. With online banking, insurance products, and extended opening hours, they take the financial hassle out of moving to Belgium. From opening a bank account to insuring your car, BNP Paribas Fortis can help.
Expat & Co is an insurance provider dedicated to the needs of the expat market. With over 30 years experience, they provide flexible insurance plans tailor-made for expats, students, and globetrotters. So, wherever you’re moving get the right cover for you with Expat & Co.
Gabriele Grosso Insurance is an expat-friendly insurance provider. They offer a range of insurance products, from travel insurance to professional liability. Their team of experts is based in Luxembourg and provides support and advice in English, French, and Italian. Their website is in French.
Belfius is a banking and financial services provider based in Belgium. They offer a range of services for individuals and companies, including retail banking and insurance products. Whatever financial services you need in your new home, Belfius can help. Website available in Dutch and French.
Clements Worldwide provides international insurance solutions to expats. Their Auto, Personal Property, Income Protection, Life, and Health policies for the global community come with over 70 years’ experience. With Clements Worldwide, get the right protection wherever you are in the world.
