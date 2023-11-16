Country Flag

Insurance Companies

Whether you're covering your health or securing the contents of your home, a great insurance policy gives you peace of mind. Explore our directory of insurance companies in Belgium.

Flora

Flora is a Belgian home insurance provider. They offer compulsory policies for tenants and co-tenants, which cover you in the event of accidents and theft in the home. Flora provides clear quotes, a monthly subscription, and an online contract. Stay protected in case of damage – get a quote from Flora today.
Yuzzu

Yuzzu is a Belgian insurance company providing policies for your home, bicycle, vehicle, and more. Whatever coverage you need, calculate your premium online quickly and easily. Customers benefit from simple, transparent policies, personal quotes, and competitive prices. Enjoy 24/7 assistance and request a free quote from Yuzzu today.
Corona Direct

Corona Direct is a Belgian insurance company offering cover for your car, home, family, and more. With 50 years of experience, they're well-placed to provide tailored policies that fit with your life. Join more than 220,000 customers in Belgium who rely on Corona Direct.
DVV verzekeringen

DVV verzekeringen is a Belgian insurance company. They provide a range of coverage for your car, home, family, health, and more. With more than 650 consultants ready to help, your insurance is in safe hands with DVV. Contact DVV verzekeringen today to get a quote.
Allianz Assistance

Allianz Assistance is an insurance company offering cover for bicycles and roadside assistance in Belgium. Their roadside insurance provides speedy help and replacement transport included, while their bike insurance protects you in case of theft. Calculate your premium online today.
CBC Car Insurance

CBC is a car insurance provider in Belgium. Their tailor-made insurance solutions offer a premium to suit every situation. Additional services include driver insurance, breakdown service, and legal protection. Find the perfect policy with CBC Car Insurance.
Petplan

Petplan is a pet insurance company operating in Belgium. They offer comprehensive compensation for all breeds, as well as a simple claims process and your choice of vet. If you're looking for peace of mind and coverage for your four-legged friend, choose Petplan.
AXA Home Insurance

AXA is a leading provider of home insurance in Belgium. Their fully customizable insurance premiums ensure you have the right coverage for you and your family. Calculate a quote today and give yourself peace of mind in your new home with AXA.
AXA Car Insurance

AXA is a leading provider of car insurance in Belgium. Their fully customizable insurance premiums ensure you have the right coverage for you and your vehicle when you hit the roads. Calculate your quote today and give yourself peace of mind behind the wheel with AXA.
World Nomads

World Nomads is an international travel insurance provider. They offer cover for whether you're working abroad, backpacking, or simply vacationing overseas. Wherever the road takes you, make sure you're covered for the journey with World Nomads.
Other listings of Insurance Companies

Baloise Insurance

Baloise Insurance offers coverage for your household, vehicle, travel, and more. Their comprehensive insurance means you’re protected against significant risks. From your treasured possessions to cybersecurity, protect your home and more with Baloise Insurance.

Insured Nomads

Insured Nomads is an international insurance company tailored to the needs of the digital nomad generation. Whether you’re traveling abroad or making the move to a new lifestyle, you’ll find the right coverage for you with the innovative experts at Insured Nomads.

Global Underwriters

Global Underwriters is an international insurance company specializing in travel coverage. They offer a range of travel-based policies, including group and business travel, as well as specialized crisis response cover for those traveling to unstable locations.

IMG

IMG is an international travel health insurance provider. Whether you’re backpacking around the world, moving abroad, or simply going on vacation, IMG has the right policy for you. Get a quote today and see what you could save with IMG.

Hopala

Hopala is an insurance comparison and brokerage platform in Belgium that specializes in home and car cover. Their team of experts compares premiums from the biggest insurers in Belgium to ensure you get the right coverage for your home or vehicle. Get covered with Hopala.

BNP Paribas Fortis

BNP Paribas Fortis is a comprehensive financial services provider tailor-made for expats. With online banking, insurance products, and extended opening hours, they take the financial hassle out of moving to Belgium. From opening a bank account to insuring your car, BNP Paribas Fortis can help.

Expat & Co

Expat & Co is an insurance provider dedicated to the needs of the expat market. With over 30 years experience, they provide flexible insurance plans tailor-made for expats, students, and globetrotters. So, wherever you’re moving get the right cover for you with Expat & Co.

Gabriele Grosso Insurance

Gabriele Grosso Insurance is an expat-friendly insurance provider. They offer a range of insurance products, from travel insurance to professional liability. Their team of experts is based in Luxembourg and provides support and advice in English, French, and Italian. Their website is in French.

Belfius

Belfius is a banking and financial services provider based in Belgium. They offer a range of services for individuals and companies, including retail banking and insurance products. Whatever financial services you need in your new home, Belfius can help. Website available in Dutch and French.

Clements Worldwide

Clements Worldwide provides international insurance solutions to expats. Their Auto, Personal Property, Income Protection, Life, and Health policies for the global community come with over 70 years’ experience. With Clements Worldwide, get the right protection wherever you are in the world.

