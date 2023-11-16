Moving abroad with your children? Keep the whole family entertained in your new home with these expat-friendly family and kids activities in Belgium:
English Youth Theatre is an English-speaking theater group based in Brussels. The group runs regular sessions in Brussels, helping young people build confidence on the stage. The group puts on regular productions in the city, alongside the regular workshops and classes.
The World Association of Girl Guides & Girl Scouts is the international home of the girl guides and scouts. The volunteer movement has been empowering girls and young women for over 100 years. The group is present throughout the world, so search online for your nearest group.
The Children’s Library at the Crousse Community Centre is a library focusing on children and young adult literature. Based in Brussels, the volunteer-run organization has a large selection of English books, with the stock constantly renewed. Visit the Children’s Library today.
Guiding & Scouting in Belgium is the Belgian arm of the international guides and scouts associations. Aimed at helping children develop into well-rounded adults, the organization uses non-formal education through activities and other programs.
