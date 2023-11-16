Looking to rent a new home? Whether you’re looking for a short-term or long-term lease, here are our listings of expat-friendly rental agencies in Belgium:
Immoweb is an online real estate agency that offers property for rent and for sale in Belgium. Their property portfolio includes a wide range of apartments, houses, offices, and land. They also offer a search function for notaries, property developers and trade unions.
All Luxury Apartments are an apartment rental agency operating internationally. Their online platform offers a range of luxury, long-term apartments ideal for individuals and families moving abroad. Wherever you’re moving in the world, find your next home with All Luxury Apartments’ online portal.
Hotels.com is an online booking platform. The site has thousands of accommodation listings located around the world. From hotels and hostels to luxury villas and short-stay apartments, there is something for every taste. So, make your move that little bit easier with Hotels.com.
Brussels Destination is an online portal for short-term lets in Brussels. The site connects users with over 350 short-term stay locations throughout the Belgian capital. So, wherever you’re going to be based in Brussels, find the right temporary home for you with Brussels Destination.
Bed & Brussels is an online portal for short-stay lets in Brussels. Their dedicated listings can connect you with over 250 traditional bed and breakfasts in the city. So, if you’re visiting Brussels, you’ll find the accommodation that meets your needs with Bed & Brussels.
Aflats is a temporary lettings agency specializing in furnished flats and apartments. Operating in Antwerp and Mechelen, they provide high-quality short-term homes for the expat market. So, if you’re heading to Belgium for a weekend or a while, find your new temporary home with Aflats.
Charles Home is a letting agency offering luxury serviced apartments in Brussels. They provide expat-friendly medium- and long-term fully-furnished lets in several locations across the city. So, whatever your reason for relocating, you’ll soon feel at home in Brussels with Charles Home.
Home Consult is a real estate and property management specialist operating across Belgium. They offer a dedicated relocation package for expats, providing advice and support in the Belgium property market. So, if you’re moving to Belgium, let Home Consult find your new dream home.
Home in Brussels is a letting agency based in Brussels. Their dedicated, multilingual team manage a portfolio of 500 properties in and around the capital, from studios to family homes. So, if you’re moving to Brussels, take advantage of the expat-friendly offer of Home in Brussels.
Immobe Apartment Rentals is a letting agency operating across Belgium. They have a portfolio of furnished houses and apartments available for medium and long-term for individuals, couples and families. So, if you’re relocating to Belgium, check out Immobe Apartment Rentals and find your next home.
Century 21 is an international real estate agency. Operating in more than 78 countries worldwide, their global network of expert consultants can help find your next dream home. So, whether you’re buying or selling, let Century 21 help you at every step of your journey.
Immovlan is an online property portal operating across Belgium. They have a portfolio of over 10,000 properties for sale, rent, and short-term holiday let. So, whether you’re looking for a family home or a studio for the weekend, Immovlan has the right property for you.
Gabinohome is an online international property portal. Their easy-to-use platform has a range of properties, from family homes for sale to chic apartments available for short-term holiday lets. So, whatever your accommodation needs, from London to La Coruña, Gabinohome has got you covered.
iRoomates is an online flat share portal operating across Europe. Their easy-to-use service provides listings of rooms to rent, connecting landlords with potential tenants. With thousands of rooms available throughout the world, you’ll find your next home with iRoomates.
SilverDoor Apartments provide serviced apartments for international professionals. With over 200,000 lets available in 94 countries, their team provides a dedicated service for expats moving abroad. Whether you’re relocating to Macau or Montreal, let SilverDoor Apartments find your new home.
