Are you looking for your new home in Belgium? Get a better understanding of the local housing market by enlisting one of these expat-friendly real estate agencies:
Immoweb is an online real estate agency that offers property for rent and for sale in Belgium. Their property portfolio includes a wide range of apartments, houses, offices, and land. They also offer a search function for notaries, property developers and trade unions.
Prestige Property is an international real estate agent specializing in high-end properties. Whether you’re looking for a mountainside chalet in Italy, a waterfront apartment in Monaco, or a ranch in California, you’ll find what you’re looking for with the property experts at Prestige Property.
Savills is an international real estate company providing services for residential, business, and agriculture. Their global team of experts can ensure you find the right opportunity for you. If you’re looking for a new adventure abroad, see how Savills can help get you there.
Engel & Völkers is a premium international property brokerage company operating globally. They specialize in premium residential property, commercial real estate, yachts, and aircraft. For all your property investment needs, check out the personalized service of Engel & Völkers.
Century 21 is an international real estate agency. Operating in more than 78 countries worldwide, their global network of expert consultants can help find your next dream home. So, whether you’re buying or selling, let Century 21 help you at every step of your journey.
Immovlan is an online property portal operating across Belgium. They have a portfolio of over 10,000 properties for sale, rent, and short-term holiday let. So, whether you’re looking for a family home or a studio for the weekend, Immovlan has the right property for you.
Gabinohome is an online international property portal. Their easy-to-use platform has a range of properties, from family homes for sale to chic apartments available for short-term holiday lets. So, whatever your accommodation needs, from London to La Coruña, Gabinohome has got you covered.
Housing Agents is an online real estate portal connecting house-hunters with local agents throughout the world. Whether you’re moving to Sydney, Seoul, or Santiago, you’ll be able to find the right local agent to help you find your next dream house. Move abroad with Housing Agents.
