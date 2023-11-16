Country Flag

Business Coaches

Want professional advice on business development in your new home? Our listing of expat-friendly business coaches in Belgium can help take your business to the next level:

International Women’s Contact Antwerp

The International Women’s Contact Antwerp is a professional networking group for women. The group holds monthly lectures and events in the city, including charity sales and seasonal lunches. So, if you’re moving to Antwerp, get more from your new home with the International Women’s Contact.

Antwerp Business Community

Antwerp Business Community run monthly networking events for professionals. With a mission to bring curious minds together, their expat-friendly events are based on an exchange of business and leadership insight. So, if you’re a recent arrival in Antwerp, build your network with Antwerp Business Community.

Springest

Springest is an online platform for professional training courses. From Java courses to cooking classes, you’ll find the right program to take your career to the next level. So, whatever you want to be, be it with Springest. Website in Dutch and French only.

NetExpat

NetExpat is a global leader in professional training. They have 20 years experience in providing talent management and intercultural solutions for mobile workers. Operating in over 80 countries worldwide, NetExpat helps get more from your global workforce. So, whatever your needs, their expert team can help.

