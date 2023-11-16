Looking for a new job in Belgium? Get to grips with the local job market with the help of one of these expat-friendly job agencies:
Be Welcome is a full-service relocation service. They provide advice and support for expats moving to Belgium, from recruitment help to cultural learning. So, whether you’re moving to Belgium with your family or company, Be Welcome will make you feel welcome in your new home.
TopCV is an online CV-writing service. Their dedicated team of recruitment professionals provide expert advice on how to optimize your resume. Their service can make you 40% more likely to land a job. So, make your CV stand out from the crowd with TopCV.
Fiverr is a platform for freelancers and those hiring freelancers. Their freelance community includes writers, designers, video editors, developers, and more. Whether you’re looking for your next client, or someone to help you on your next big project, try out Fiverr today.
Michael Page is an international recruitment agency operating all over the world. They are experts in sectors such as finance, human resources, technology, marketing, and more. Whether you’re looking for your next job or the perfect candidate for a new role, contact Michael Page today.
Robert Half Talent Solutions is a recruitment agency operating in more than 300 locations worldwide. They support jobseekers and employers to streamline the recruitment process. They also provide advice on careers, hiring, and management. Get in touch with Robert Half for your staffing solutions.
Europe Language Jobs is an international recruitment platform operating throughout Europe. The platform specializes in multilingual jobs and introducing candidates to those roles that are right for them. If you’re job-hunting in Europe, do it with Europe Language Jobs.
Manpower Belgium is a globally-focused recruitment agency. They offer full-service recruitment solutions for jobseekers and employers, including employment listings, CV advice and support, and temporary work placements. Take advantage of Manpower’s dedicated team of professionals and find the right opportunity for you.
Talentree is an international recruitment platform. They provide companies easy access to a global network of energetic, international talent. For individuals, they offer the placements that match their unique skillsets. So, whatever your aspirations, find your next career move with Talentree.
Jellow is an online portal for freelancers. Whether you’re a freelancer in search of your next gig or a company looking for some fresh impetus and ideas, Jellow can help. With a secure platform and network of around 30,000 talented individuals, you’ll find the match that’s right for you.
CrossCast is an online platform connecting businesses with communications and marketing freelancers. With a network of over 2,000 talented professionals, you can search according to experience, skill-set and more. So, whatever your marketing needs, CrossCast can connect you with the right freelancer for your company.
Freelancer is an online job portal for freelancers. Their service connects businesses with a global network talented professionals working in a range of sectors. So, whether you’re a freelancer or looking for specialized workers for your company, Freelancer can help.
Brainbridge IT Staffing is a market leader in IT recruitment. Based in Antwerp, their small but dedicated team provide bespoke advice, support and opportunities for IT and engineering professionals. So, whatever you next career move, Brainbridge can help find the right fit for you.
oDeskWork is an online portal for freelancers. It connects businesses with an international network of freelancers and contract workers. Their easy-to-use platform provides a secure exchange of services for both freelancers and employers wherever they are in the world.
EPSO is an official careers portal of the European Union. It provides a high-quality, efficient hiring procedure for roles across EU institutions and EU agencies. So, if you’re looking for an international career with the European Union, see what EPSO can offer you.
Seuss+ is an international recruitment agency specializing in the life-science industry. Their dedicated expat-friendly team offer individually-tailored solutions for pharma and biotech professionals So, if you’re looking for a new challenge Seuss+ could have the opportunity for you.
Tiger Recruitment is an international recruitment agency specializing in secretarial and PA roles. Their expert team provides career advice and support for a range of global positions. Whether you’re a graduate or an experienced executive assistant, find your next role with Tiger Recruitment.
