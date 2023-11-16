Want to give your little ones the best start in life? Find the right expat-friendly pre-schools and daycare centers for your children in Belgium:
Sitly is an online service that connects parents with babysitters and nannies across Belgium. Simply create a profile with your preferences and view what childminders are available in your area. Whether you’re busy at work or out for dinner, Sitly has the child-minding solution for you.
Nordic Nannies is an international nanny agency. Since 2007, the agency has specialized in placing Finnish nannies, au pairs, and other childcare professionals with families across the world. Whether you’re a parent or a jobseeker, see where Nordic Nannies could take you.
AupairQuest.com is an online portal for au pairs. Operating throughout the world, the site connects au pairs, babysitters, and nannies with families and parents. If you’re looking for the right childcare options for you and your family, check out AupairQuest.com and see who you can find.
Great British Nannies is an international nanny agency. The agency’s professional team provides a personable, informative service for both nannies and families throughout the world. If you’re looking for a trusted, professional nanny, find it with Great British Nannies.
Little Sprouts is a bilingual playgroup and crèche in Uccle. They offer a fun learning and playing environment, with English and French activities for children aged 15 months to 3.5 years. Whether you’re looking for morning or full-day sessions, your Little Sprouts will get the attention they deserve.
Internationale Deutsche Schule Brüssel is a German-speaking school in Brussels. Embedded in the German school system, it educates children aged 2 to 18 regardless of their mother tongue. So, if you’re looking for a German education for your children in Brussels, consider the Internationale Deutsche Schule Brüssel.
La Maison des Enfants Montessori Children’s House is a leading Montessori school in Brussels for children aged 2 to 6. The school’s curriculum builds social and moral character in students within a stimulating academic program. So, give your child a strong foundation in life with La Maison des Enfants.
Montessori House Brussels is an independent school in the heart of Brussels. It was the first school in the city to offer a bilingual Montessori education. It teaches children aged between 2 and 6 years in French and English classes embedded in Montessori learning.
Montessori Kids is a bilingual primary school with 20 years experience. Based outside Brussels, it provides French and English education to children aged 18 mths to 12 yrs. Each class has two teachers speaking their respective mother tongue, so your child will get the best of both languages.
