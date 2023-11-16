Country Flag

Utility Providers

Make your new house a home. Get your water, energy and heating needs sorted with our directory listings of expat-friendly utilities providers:

Featured

Essent

Essent is an energy provider in Belgium. They offer gas and electricity for homes and businesses, alongside a range of energy-saving smart solutions including solar panels and smart meters. Get your new Belgian home connected with Essent.
Visit website
Featured

Aanbieders

Aanbieders is an online comparison and utility connection service operating in Belgium. Compare energy, internet, mobile, and more, or let their team of experts help you get connected in your new home. Wherever you're moving to in Belgium, Aanbieders can make it easier.
Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing