Essent is an energy provider in Belgium. They offer gas and electricity for homes and businesses, alongside a range of energy-saving smart solutions including solar panels and smart meters. Get your new Belgian home connected with Essent.

Featured

Aanbieders

Aanbieders is an online comparison and utility connection service operating in Belgium. Compare energy, internet, mobile, and more, or let their team of experts help you get connected in your new home. Wherever you're moving to in Belgium, Aanbieders can make it easier.