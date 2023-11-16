Are you moving to Belgium? Meet new friends and discover new interests and hobbies with these expat-friendly social groups in your new home:
Viewfinders is a photography club based in Brussels. The club is home to photographers from a number of backgrounds and artistic styles, brought together by a love of the lens. Find like-minded photographers and a welcoming new community in Brussels with Viewfinders.
English Youth Theatre is an English-speaking theater group based in Brussels. The group runs regular sessions in Brussels, helping young people build confidence on the stage. The group puts on regular productions in the city, alongside the regular workshops and classes.
The International Chorale of Brussels is an international singing group in the Belgian capital. Since 1977, the choir has been an English-speaking home for singers from around the world. Whether you’re looking to sing or simply take in a performance, check out the International Chorale of Brussels.
Vlaamse Bridge Liga is the association of Flemish bridge clubs and players. Whether you’re an old timer or a bridge beginner, find your nearest bridge club in Flanders, play online, and join the bridge community. Try your hand at something different with the Vlaamse Bridge Liga.
Brussels Shakespeare Society is a theater group based in Brussels. Founded in 1975, the society has produced a number of Shakespeare plays, alongside other works both historical and modern. If you’re looking to get back onto the stage in Brussels, find out about the Brussels Shakespeare Society.
The Brussels Madrigal Singers is a singing group based in the Belgian capital. Formed in 1973, the group sings predominantly in English covering both sacred and secular works from down through the ages. The Brussels Madrigal Singers rehearse every Sunday evening.
The Brussels Light Opera Company is an amateur musical theater company based in Brussels. The company performs primarily in English, and has over 200 members from around the world. If you’re looking to explore your musical side, why not join the Brussels Light Opera Company?
The Brussels Concertband is a music group based in the Belgian capital. The band provides a fun, welcoming environment for musicians from all over the world, focusing on jazz and swing. If you’re looking for a new outlet for your musical passions, go to one of the Brussels Concertband sessions.
The Brussels Choral Society is a choir based in the Belgian capital. The largest amateur symphony choir in Belgium, the society is a large international community with singers from over 20 countries. If you’re a keen singer, consider joining the Brussels Choral Society.
BATS is the British American Theatrical Society. Based in Antwerp for over 50 years, the society typically hosts four productions every year, including their popular pantomime. If you’re in the theatric mood in Antwerp, be sure to check out the British American Theatrical Society.
The American Theatre Company is a volunteer-run, non-profit amateur theatre company based in Brussels. Since 1969, the company has produced a diverse range of American plays from all genres. If you enjoy amateur theatre, be sure to check out the American Theatre Company in Brussels.
Aspria is an exclusive private members club with locations throughout Europe. Their premium range of health, fitness, and relaxation facilities will assess every aspect of your lifestyle and wellbeing. So, whatever your needs, indulge yourself at a luxurious Aspria location near you.
