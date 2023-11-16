Featured Transworld International Transworld International offers worldwide relocation, moving, and storage services. Their multilingual team help at origin and destination with immigration, lease cancellations, home and school search, removals, and settling in. Independent, family-owned, and Belgium-based with FAIM and FAIM-DSP labels. Get a free quote today. Visit website

Featured ReloAdvisor ReloAdvisor is a comparison platform for relocation services. Wherever you're moving to, be sure to get the best deal for you and your loved ones with ReloAdvisor. Compare the biggest names in global relocation and find the right service that meets your needs on one easy-to-use site. Visit website

Featured Sirelo Sirelo is an online comparison site for international removals. Formerly known as ExpertsinMoving.com, their easy-to-use platform lets you quickly compare removals quotes from a number of providers. Wherever you're moving, get there with Sirelo. Visit website

Featured Be Welcome Be Welcome is a full-service relocation service. They provide advice and support for expats moving to Belgium, from recruitment help to cultural learning. So, whether you’re moving to Belgium with your family or company, Be Welcome will make you feel welcome in your new home. Visit website

Featured Bright Expats Bright Expats are relocation experts based in Brussels. Their team of dedicated professionals provide support and assistance for all stages of moving abroad. So, from work permits for house hunting, Bright Expats can help make your relocation as effortless as possible. Visit website

Featured Expat Management Group Expat Management Group is a mobility management group of recognized legal experts based in Belgium and the Netherlands. They deliver specialized immigration, taxation and relocation services and provide high quality business advice to both individuals and corporate clients. Visit website