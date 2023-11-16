Looking for summer activities in Belgium for your children? Check out our directory listings for expat-friendly summer camps and sign your kids up for camp:
Kasteel van Velm conducts courses of 1 week to 3 months at the Châteaux of Velm & Thieusies. Teaches French, Dutch, and English. There are courses for under 12s and for students aged 12-18. As well as language learning, there are plenty of social, cultural and sports activities.
Skiten is a family-run summer and winter sport camp with language courses. They aim to create an inclusive and international environment. Combining 4 hours of physical activity with 2 hours of French, English, Spanish, or Italian, Skiten is an exciting and educational getaway.
International Summer Schools (ISSOS) is an educational summer camp provider based in the UK. ISSOS run programs for 13–18 years at Cambridge, St Andrews, and Yale (US). Programs combine academic and elective programs taught by professionals in a safe, encouraging space.
